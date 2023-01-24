Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
Sporting News
Farmers Insurance Open 2023 tee times, pairings for Wednesday & Thursday at Torrey Pines
Jon Rahm is looking to do something no golfer has done since Tiger Woods in his prime. Winner of his first two events of the year, the Spaniard is trying to become the first player since Woods in 2008 to open up the year with three straight wins. In addition...
Watch: Patrick Reed Tosses Golf Tee at Rory McIlroy
Video evidence has surfaced of the driving range incident.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: television schedule, predictions, tee times and more
The next stop of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing continues to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open at
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Who Has Won The Most PGA Tour Events?
Two men lead the way at the top of the list of players with the most victories in the history of the PGA Tour
Check the yardage book: Torrey Pines South Course for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour
Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego – the main site of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour – was designed by the father-son duo of William P. Bell and William F. Bell and opened in 1957. The layout was extensively renovated by Rees Jones in 2001, and he made later refinements in 2019.
Column: Rahm's big run is putting everyone in golf on notice
Davis Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie and former No. 1 amateur, needed only five words to indicate the odds he faced in the final round of The American Express. “I’m playing against Jon Rahm.” This isn’t the first time Rahm has been regarded as among golf’s best. He spent the second half of 2021 at No. 1 in the world, the same year he captured the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major. Rahm also is not the only player to go on the kind of heater he is on now.
Golf Digest
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has moved from the Coachella desert to the shores of San Diego for this week’s 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Torrey Pines play host once again to a loaded field of the PGA Tour’s best, including Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa and Tony Finau.
Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line.
Farmers Insurance Open predictions: Three long shot golf picks to win at Torrey Pines
Can anybody beat Jon Rahm? The Spaniard is 2-for-2 in 2023, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a stunning comeback against Collin Morikawa and following that up with a one-shot victory at last week’s American Express. Rahm has now won four of his last six starts worldwide. Rahm heads into the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – where he won his first PGA Tour trophy back in 2017 – as the clear betting favorite at +450 on BetMGM. When the favorite is this short, that means that there will be some big numbers further down the board. Let’s take a look at...
WSB Radio
Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach 1st Australian Open final
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas had a harder time strictly following all of the rules than he did outplaying his opponent in the early going, then recovered after blowing two match points late in the third set, and eventually reached the final at the Australian Open for the first time by beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday.
