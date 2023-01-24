ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events

CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Column: Rahm's big run is putting everyone in golf on notice

Davis Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie and former No. 1 amateur, needed only five words to indicate the odds he faced in the final round of The American Express. “I’m playing against Jon Rahm.” This isn’t the first time Rahm has been regarded as among golf’s best. He spent the second half of 2021 at No. 1 in the world, the same year he captured the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major. Rahm also is not the only player to go on the kind of heater he is on now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Digest

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
SAN DIEGO, CA
960 The Ref

Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Farmers Insurance Open predictions: Three long shot golf picks to win at Torrey Pines

Can anybody beat Jon Rahm? The Spaniard is 2-for-2 in 2023, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a stunning comeback against Collin Morikawa and following that up with a one-shot victory at last week’s American Express. Rahm has now won four of his last six starts worldwide. Rahm heads into the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – where he won his first PGA Tour trophy back in 2017 – as the clear betting favorite at +450 on BetMGM. When the favorite is this short, that means that there will be some big numbers further down the board. Let’s take a look at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach 1st Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas had a harder time strictly following all of the rules than he did outplaying his opponent in the early going, then recovered after blowing two match points late in the third set, and eventually reached the final at the Australian Open for the first time by beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday.

