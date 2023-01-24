Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Alec Baldwin is 'dirty bomb in Hollywood’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: brand consultant
Eric Schiffer says charges against Alec Baldwin create "pariah-like status" for him in Hollywood. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ellen DeGeneres Offloads $21 Million Investment on Bombshell Dating Mogul
Just a half-year after the airing of the last episode of the 19-year "Ellen DeGeneres Show," its star host has been making a name for herself in a completely different way. Known for her extensive real estate portfolio as well as her ability to flip homes for significant profit, Ellen DeGeneres recently earned $15 million after buying a mansion in California's Montecito for $21 million and reselling it off-market for $36 million to entertainment executive Scooter Braun just half a year later.
HelloGiggles
Julia Fox Shocks Fans With Video Tour of Her NYC Apartment That’s Infested with Mice
Model/actress Julia Fox is taking some flack today for a lengthy TikTok video she posted in which she takes her 1.6 million followers on a “very underwhelming” tour of her New York City apartment. The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West gave fans a glimpse of the humble Upper East Side abode she shares with her son, Valentino… and also, apparently, some friendly rodents.
Egypt Sherrod Is Multi-Talented! See the ‘Married to Real Estate’ Host’s Impressive Net Worth
HGTV star Egypt Sherrod makes the process of buying and selling homes look easy! The Married to Real Estate host has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. Her net worth has grown so much since she first rose to fame as a design star. Keep scrolling to find out Egypt’s net worth and how she makes money.
Convicted con artist Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin to star in reality show while on house arrest
Anna Sorokin, or Delvey, inspiration for Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna,’ is out of prison and on house arrest where she’ll attempt to reinvent her image with a reality series hosting dinner parties in her home.
