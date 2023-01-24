Read full article on original website
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Band of memories. After a nearly 19-year run, many Panic! fans are asking: why is Panic! at the Disco breaking up? Lead vocalist Brendon Urie announced that after the final leg of their 2023 tour, the band will be no more. Panic! at The Disco was formed in 2004 when guitarist Ryan Ross and drummer Spencer Smith were in high school in Las Vegas. The duo had a band called Pet Salamander where they would cover Blink-182 songs. They forayed into making their own songs and recruited vocalist Brendon Urie and bassist Brent Wilson and released their debut album A Fever...
Panic! At The Disco says it is disbanding
The widely known pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco officially announced earlier today that they have broken up.
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news
Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced Tuesday. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour
Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco will disband after nearly 20 years together, singer and frontman Brendon Urie announced today. The split will happen after the completion of a European tour in Manchester, England on March 10. Urie announced the break-up on Instagram today, explaining that he and wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he wants to “put my focus and energy on my family.” See his complete statement below. Formed in 2004 in Las Vegas by longtime friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. With only Urie remaining from the original line-up, the band has essentially become his...
ABC News
Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family
NEW YORK -- First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it's time to say a final farewell to art pop-rocker group Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band's Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.”
