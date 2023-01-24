Read full article on original website
Old Scam back again in Coffee County
Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
COUNTY UPDATES RULES & REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO DOGS AND CATS
Two year old Zailey is one of the longest term pets at WCAC, she was surrendered due to no fault of her own. Her previous family described her as a couch potato and very loving and reported that she is crate and potty trained. They also said that she is great with children. Zailey does have hip issues that require special care. Stop by to see Zailey and all the adoptable pets at WCAC!
Former Coffee County preacher sentenced to 25 years in prison
A former preacher in the Coffee County community has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Rape of a Child. David Kidder, age 77, on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a charge of Rape of a Child and was sentenced to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100 percent. He was taken into custody immediately.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Prisoner Caught in Jail with Letters Laced with Suboxone
A female prisoner at the DeKalb County Jail was recently caught with letters laced with Suboxone. 33-year-old Cassandra Renee Reed of Foster Road, McMinnville, is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution. She is under a $20,000 bond and will make a court appearance February 2. Sheriff Patrick Ray...
After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers
(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Fired La Vergne police officers at risk of losing POST certification
Four La Vergne Police officers who were fired following an investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty are now at risk of losing their certification.
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
Family claims AmeriGas owes them hundreds, put them at risk during the winter
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the temperatures drop, the last thing you want is to lose your heat. One Middle Tennessee family said issues with their gas company put them at risk of that happening, and they are worried about other customers facing the same issue. A Sparta family claims...
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
DUI Investigation Leads to 2 Arrests and Children Taken Into Child Services Custody
On December 30th, 2022, Sergeant Junior Fields responded to Assistant Deputy Eric Jacob with a DUI investigation on 469 Lebanon Hwy. Sgt. Matthew White also responded to the scene. Upon speaking to the owner of the residence, he admitted to having drug paraphernalia in a camper he shared with Mr. Cory Allen McDowell, and Mrs. Arianna Fowler and their children.
What you should do if you see a bobcat in your yard
Barry Cross from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said bobcats are not uncommon in Tennessee and mentioned what you should do if a predator like that shows up in your neighborhood.
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
