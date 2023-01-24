ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 107

Spence
2d ago

Problem is, y'all wanted to bring charges against Trump for this. Now the narrative changes. Predictable.

Reply(19)
22
Richard Johnson
2d ago

Oh another voice from the past...check your garage and barns, before you start chirping. Look what happened to Mike and Mother.

Reply(2)
11
Stella Langreder
1d ago

let's everybody jump onto this bandwagon!! treat every politician the same. what they did to Trump was awful and the timing was planned. Biden is so corrupt, moreso than many. get him.oyt of office, the sooner, the better.

Reply
10
Related
RadarOnline

Former President Barack Obama REFUSES To Say If He Is Searching For Classified Documents Still In His Possession

Former President Barack Obama refused to say whether he is currently searching for classified documents potentially still in his personal possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the latest development to come after it was revealed earlier this month that President Joe Biden was still in possession of classified documents from his time as Obama’s vice president, many Americans started to wonder what other current and former top White House officials are also still in possession of classified materials.On Tuesday, after it was revealed a cache of classified files was recovered from former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Fox News pressed Obama’s...
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
895
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy