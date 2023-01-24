ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzBo7_0kPoFiB300

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Marlisha Love went missing on Jan. 6.

Marlisha’s mother told police she last heard from her daughter that day. Marlisha said she was going to a friend’s house.

Caldwell said a friend that was with Marlisha that evening told police that Marlisha asked to be dropped off at the White Castle at Delmar and Kingshighway.

Live updates: Rare mountain lion sighting in Franklin County

The friend claims Marlisha got into the passenger side of an older model white Chevy Suburban and left.

Marlisha’s mother has not heard from her daughter since and phone calls go directly to voicemail, Caldwell said.

Marlisha Love is described as a Black woman, standing 5’5” tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, with a brown complexion. She has full sleeve tattoos on her right arm and entire left leg, as well as tattoos of lips on her chest.

Anyone with information on Marlisha’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 9

Socco Mitchell
1d ago

people use the word friend loosely..a friend would have the plates and the description of the unfamiliar guy or girl she left with..HOPE SHE RETURN HOME SAFE AND PRAYERS TO THE FAMILY FOR STRENGTH TO STAY STRONG DURING THIS TIME🙏🙏

Reply
5
B4 Real
2d ago

the criminals, even when caught are let go? how can anyone be safe. this young lady should be found asap. sending prayers for her and her mother

Reply
4
Stephanie Hull
2d ago

Are they going to pull the security tapes at White Castle and confirm she got into that vehicle? Pull the plates? FIND HER?!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside former Jennings church

ST. LOUIS — Months after a fatal shooting outside of a former church in Jennings, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to the incident. On April 16, police responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car that was parked in the street in front of a former church, just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

13-year-old reported missing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The child, identified only as “Norma” by police, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Wildhorse and Old Chesterfield Road. Norma was wearing a grey hoodie and blue...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2020. On Monday, Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court. His trial was set to begin this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis fires police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis Chief of Police is being terminated, leaving the town searching for a new police chief. The chief, Kendall Perry, was told “insubordination” is the reason he is being let go. Perry was promoted to chief in May 2019. Sources...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy