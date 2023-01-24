CHICAGO (CBS) – Five students were hospitalized after being exposed to a chemical spray in the bathroom of Chicago's Steinmetz College Prep in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Chicago Fire Department said all five students were taken to local hospitals in good condition after being exposed.Three of the students were taken to Community First Medical Center and two were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO