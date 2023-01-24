ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS gymnasts on the beam to win home invite

Riverside-Brookfield High School senior Sarah Lindenberg wanted her last home girls gymnastics meets to be memorable. The finale at the fifth annual RB Invitational on Jan. 21 even proved to be historic. The Bulldogs not only scored a season-best 131.35 but pulled out the eight-team title by just .125 points...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS boys top Aurora Christian in 3OT thriller

The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys basketball team literally worked overtime last week to remain undefeated in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division. Actually, make that three overtimes. The Bulldogs survived a last-second scare in regulation and then controlled the overtimes before prevailing 72-66 over Aurora Christian on Jan. 19. It...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS wrestlers pin down first MSC title since 2010

Riverside-Brookfield High School senior Joe Midona and sophomore Edgar Mosquera are trying to return to the IHSA Class 2A boys wrestling individual state meet. On Jan. 21, they both experienced a different kind of success – their first Metro Suburban Conference Meet championships along with senior Bill Martin. “It...
RIVERSIDE, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Southland College Prep honors Straight A scholars who are told to “dream big”

Southland College Prep Charter High School honored 34 students who earned straight As during the first and second grading quarters and the semester during a luncheon at Holiday Inn Matteson in January. Students received golden apples to mark their accomplishment. National award-winning columnist, journalist, publisher, author and university professor John...
MATTESON, IL
WSPY NEWS

H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position

Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
HINCKLEY, IL
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS board rejects bids for Willow Springs land

Facing a hostile crowd of a couple hundred people, the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to reject the two bids it received for an approximately 70-acre wooded parcel of undeveloped land it has owned just southwest of the corner of 79th Street and Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs for more than 60 years.
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

5 Chicago high school students hospitalized after exposure to chemical spray

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five students were hospitalized after being exposed to a chemical spray in the bathroom of Chicago's Steinmetz College Prep in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.The Chicago Fire Department said all five students were taken to local hospitals in good condition after being exposed.Three of the students were taken to Community First Medical Center and two were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois

If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
CHICAGO, IL
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
CHICAGO, IL

