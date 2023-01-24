Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’
The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
msn.com
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
FBI Director Chris Wray says people with access to classified information need to be more 'conscious of the rules'
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday addressed the ongoing controversies about classified documents, saying that people with access to those materials need to be more "conscious of the rules."
Judge concludes hearing on Trump grand jury report without a decision – as it happened
‘This is not simple,’ says judge on releasing Georgia grand jury’s report into Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results
Senators Threaten Action If White House Refuses Classified Documents Access
Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are upset after the administration declined to share sensitive files found in Trump's and Biden's records.
Classified documents discovered at Mike Pence’s home in Indiana – report
About a dozen classified-marked documents found by former vice-president’s lawyer were turned over to FBI, CNN reported
‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says
President Barack Obama isn't on the growing list of former presidents and vice presidents who took classified documents home, leaving his "scandal-free" reputation intact. The post ‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Opinion: We're seeing the first major blow to Biden's 'regular Joe' image
Biden, who has struggled for weeks to contain the fallout surrounding the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office, must have sighed with relief when Pence announced classified documents were also found at his home in Indiana, writes Julian Zelizer.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.
Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges
A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington.
Comments / 0