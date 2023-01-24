ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Agree On Raise

By Evan Crowell
 5 days ago

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the athletic department have agreed on salary alterations for the Volunteers' lead man.

Head coach Josh Heupel has helped bring the Tennessee Volunteers into the modern era of college football. He restored a dormant program after recruiting violations and poor performance forced Jeremy Pruitt out the door.

In two seasons at the helm, Heupel is 18-8 with seven ranked wins. His resume is sparkling, as Tennessee took a massive leap in year two of the new era. Furthermore, he's recruiting at an extremely high level. The Volunteers had a top 10 class in 2023 and are competing for America's best in the 2024 class.

According to Rocktopology, Heupel's raise takes him from $5 million annually to $9 million. He is now toward the middle of the SEC coaching salaries, an appropriate jump for one of the best coaches in college football. His new deal runs through January 2029. Heupel resonates with everyone in the building, specifically with outsiders hoping to wear orange and white.

Some head coaches opt to travel less and make their assistants do much scouting work. Everyone at Tennessee plays a hand on the recruiting trail, including the head coach.

This work ethic and drive have made Heupel stand out to prospective recruits . Players routinely relate to how reliable and understanding Heupel is, which may come from a unique drive to reach the pinnacle of the sport, albeit through coaching instead of playing.

