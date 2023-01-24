Read full article on original website
Related
Copilot feared dead in the Nepal plane crash was married to a pilot killed in similar crash 16 years earlier, report says
The Yeti Airlines copilot, Anju Khatiwada, paid for her training with the insurance money she received after her husband's death, Reuters reported.
iheart.com
Plane Hit By SUV After Safely Making Emergency Landing On Highway
Three people were injured when an SUV struck a small plane after it made an emergency landing on a Nevada highway, according to Nevada State Police. The crash was reported to have taken place on the southbound lane of U.S. 95 at Lee Canyon at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (January 7).
Dashcam video shows woman rescued from abduction after police chase
The Sheriff's office in Columbia County, Wisconsin, released footage capturing the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop when a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. CNN affiliate WMTV has more.
Comments / 0