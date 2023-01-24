Three Teams Who Could Offer the Most for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns will look to make a deal before the trade deadline involving F Jae Crowder. Here's the three teams that could satisfy Phoenix's needs.

As the NBA trade deadline swiftly approaches, the Phoenix Suns are in a position to make some changes. The beginning to the 2023 calendar year hasn't been ideal for the Suns who are 4-7 this month. But after three straight wins and vital contributors coming back to the lineup, the Suns will look to strike a deal and pickup momentum.

GM James Jones will have his hands full making a move involving F Jae Crowder before Feb. 9.

F Jae Crowder has been at the forefront of most trade talk around the NBA for months now. February 9th is the NBA trade deadline, giving the Suns close to three weeks to work with another team and retain the best value for Crowder.

According to ESPN NBA Senior Analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have remained focused on Crowder and his status. Both teams have expressed their concerns about his conditioning level and motivation given his absence from Phoenix.

Below is a segment on ESPN's NBA Countdown where Wojnarowksi discusses the latest.

Here are three trades involving Crowder that give the Suns the best value back:

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been in cahoots with the Suns for months now about a potential three team trade involving Crowder. The Heat have a competitive, defensive minded philosophy that fits Crowder's playing style. In fact, we've seen this match works well as Crowder was an integral part of the Heat's finals run during the NBA bubble back in 2020.

F Duncan Robinson could add value for Suns who are looks for more production from behind the arc.

G Kyle Lowry was rumored to be involved in trade talks back in December, but after a shake up in the Eastern Conference, the Heat have managed to settle into a 6th seed position. Lowry will likely not be on the move, leaving the questions around F Duncan Robinson and his health become more interesting by the day. If he returns healthy, expect Robinson to shoot better than he has this year. Given his situation in Miami, both Crowder and Robinson would benefit from new scenery.

Robinson would be a piece that would likely involve a three team trade, but if the Suns could pull it off, Robinson adds value. Robinson is a career 40% 3-point shooter and can erupt for hot shooting nights like the playoff game below.

Struggling to stay healthy the past few seasons, Robinson is primed for another breakout year like he had in the 2019-20 season. Pairing him up with Cam Johnson will lend itself to a lethal combination. With focus on Devin Booker as a primary scorer and Deandre Ayton as a presence down low, Robinson's role as a catch and shoot forward could fit nicely for the Suns.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks fall second on this list due to the urgency of Milwaukee to make a deal. The Boston Celtics hold a tight grip on the Eastern Conference. The road to the Finals will likely go through the TD Garden. But with a force like F Giannis Antetokounmpo, and a slew of role players, the winning pedigree is still present in the Cream City.

Crowder has 107 playoff games under his belt, giving the Bucks another experienced role player to fit into Mike Budenholzer's rotation.

The return for Crowder may get complicated, especially when reports from NBA Senior Writer Shams Charania for The Athletic reported earlier that the Bucks would like a three-team deal involving the Houston Rockets.

Charania wrote "Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks along with players to Houston, and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix."

Veteran F Eric Gordan is reported to be up for grabs in the next few weeks, could be involved in a three team deal.

F Eric Gordan has settled into a role for the Rockets as a mentor to the young, gifted players that Houston have collected over the years through the draft. What Gordan brings to the Suns is another bench option to score. Gordan can offer another 3-point threat from outside and again, like Duncan Robinson, could benefit from a fresh start.

As for Kenyon Martin Jr., the 22-year old son of former first overall pick Kenyon Martin Sr., has potential to grow. Martin Jr. averages 11 points this season on 24 minutes played. His athleticism and more notably his ability to attack the rim has him as a valuable asset that is worth growing.

1. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns find themselves in similar positions in the standings. Both teams are hovering around the .500 mark with meaningful basketball left. Both teams can make a push for the playoffs with a move to spark each team.

F John Collins has been a piece that Atlanta has tried to fit round G Trae Young for years now. Collins, after earning All-Rookie Second Team in 2018, hasn't yet taken that step the Hawks wanted to see from him. His 6'9", 235 pound frame gives the Suns another strong forward option.

F John Collins is a versatile big man looking for a fresh start. His contract is something to consider if the Suns make a serious move.

Collins has also been efficient in his career up until this year. He ranked in the 86% in the league in shot efficiency, scoring 132 per 100 shots back in 2019-20 according to Cleaning The Glass. Collins has also gotten less turnover prone as he has matured into his role in Atlanta.

Collins is a fantastic talent in the NBA and could be a part of the younger generation leading the game into an athletic big man. But one issue is daunting about John Collins: his contract.

The Hawks committed to Collins giving him a 5-year $125 million dollar deal. Collins also has a 2025 player option. Teams willing to take this on must understand what kind of commitment financially they will make. The Suns are no different.

Giving up important role players for Collins could be worth looking into if the Suns want to make a major change. He certainly has the most potential of the available candidates for the Suns. Collins carries with him significant talent, but the checkbook will ultimately have the final say for the Suns.