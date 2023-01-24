Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports Recommended Midsized SUVs with the Best Fuel Economy
Here’s your chance to discover Consumer Reports latest listing of used fuel-efficient, 2-row SUV recommendations focused on shoppers looking for smaller SUVs for taking long road trips with their families. Fuel Efficient Used SUVs. Are you looking to make the most of your fuel dollar with a used SUV...
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars Under $35,000
Even better than a car with great fuel economy is one that shines in Consumer Reports’ road tests, with strong predicted reliability, high owner satisfaction, and solid safety performance. In other words, a model that has a high Overall Score and miles per gallon for its class. We have curated 10 such cars priced under $35,000, which puts them far below the average price for a new car today.
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems.
