Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
