Jung_E: What To Know About Netflix's Dystopian Action Thriller Before You Watch

It is always refreshing to see someone known for making great horror movies follow-up their successful scares with something different, much like some of Yeon Sang-ho’s work since making one of the best Asian horror movies in recent memory, Train to Busan . The latest from the South Korean filmmaker — who got started making anime — is a new original Netflix movie called Jung_E , which is unlike anything he has done before and has captivated audiences since it dropped. See why in our spoiler-free breakdown what there is know about the streaming hit before you check it out yourself.

Jung_E Is A South Korean, Futuristic Sci-Fi Thriller

Yeon’s third Netflix exclusive project — after the 2018 fantasy comedy Psychokinesis and Netflix original horror TV show Hellbound from 2021 — Jung_E takes place in the 22nd Century when, years after mankind fled an uninhabitable Earth to set up shelters in outer space, a civil war broke out. Captain Yun Jung-yi (Kim Hyun-joo) rose to fame leading the Allied Forces to victory against the rebellious Adrian Republic until a failed mission left her comatose. Years after her family chose to have her consciousness digitized, a major tech company begins cloning her brain in hopes to create the perfect combat A.I., nicknamed Jung_E.

At Its Core, It Is Really A Mother/Daughter Story

The theme of estranged or strained relationships between parents and children is common in some of Yeon’s films, such as how Train to Busan was essentially a story about a father and daughter struggling to survive. Jung_E is really a story about a woman reunited with her mother through unusual circumstances — in this case Captain Yun’s daughter, Seo-hyun (Kang Soo-yeon), who grows up to lead the team tasked to use her mother’s memories of war to train her digitized brain into a combat A.I. This lends to some of the strongest and most emotional moments in a film otherwise dominated by action thrills and cyberpunk visuals.

The Tone Is Mainly Dark And Dystopian, But With Bouts Of Humor And Hope

I would recommend Jung_E to fans of Black Mirror , which also deals with the concept of digital consciousness quite frequently. Similarly to one of the best episodes of the technophobic anthology series , “San Junipero,” the film posits a more hopeful outcome to the possibility of the technology becoming a reality, while still not shying away from shedding light on its more malevolent and inhumane potential. This actually leads to some of the movie’s more humorous moments, too.

Sees Kang Soo-yeon In Her Final Performance

Kang Soo-yeon gives a moving performance as Seo-hyun in Jung_E for what would be her final film appearance. The movie is dedicated to the memory of the award-winning, veteran actor who — according to The Korean Herald — passed away in May 2022 of a cerebral hemorrhage after being taken to the hospital for cardiac arrest. She was 55.

Jung_E Is Rated TV-14

While much of Yeon’s is known for its extreme and relentless violence, Jung_E is rated TV-14 for fear, language, and violence — according to Netflix .

The Movie Is 98 Minutes Long

The movie is also a perfect choice for a relatively quick movie night. At just one hour and 38 minutes, Jung_E is the perfect length for a fun, little sci-fi spectacle.

The Movie Is Available Dubbed Or With Subtitles

As is typically the case with other international Netflix original programs, Jung_E is available to watch dubbed in multiple languages. You can also watch the film in the original Korean, but with subtitles in whatever language you choose.

Jung_E Is Streaming On Netflix

As previously established, Jung_E is exclusively available with a Netflix subscription . In fact, it would top the charts on the Netflix Top 10 quickly after it debuted on Friday, January 20, 2023.

