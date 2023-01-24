Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings

I'm not sure if some citizens of Texas realize just how much they owe to a handful of ladies who saved from ruin, our most precious historic structure, the Alamo. One of those women, Adina De Zavala, has been credited as the one most responsible for saving the old mission and if it hadn't been for her efforts, the Alamo might well have been replaced by a parking lot. It was in her blood to fight for something she believed in, the lady had a historic legacy - her grandfather, Lorenzo de Zavala, was the first vice-president of the Republic of Texas.

