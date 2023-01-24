ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 23:

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. SA Northside Clark, 22-3; 2. Austin High, 24-3; 3. Coppell, 29-2; 4. Pearland, 25-3; 5. Humble Summer Creek, 26-3; 6. SA Northside Brennan, 25-4; 7. DeSoto, 17-5; 8. South Grand Prairie, 19-6; 9. Katy, 26-1; 10. Lewisville Hebron, 24-4; 11. Fort Bend Hightower, 25-3; 12. SA Northside Harlan, 22-4; 13. Southlake Carroll, 23-3; 14. Fort Bend Austin, 25-2; 15. Denton Braswell, 22-5; 16. Houston Westfield, 17-3; 17. Beaumont Westbrook, 24-3; 18. Cibolo Steele, 20-10; 19. Laredo United South, 24-5; 20. Deer Park, 23-3; 21. Allen, 23-6; 22. Klein Collins, 21-4; 23. Cypress Ranch, 22-4; 24. Buda Johnson, 22-8; 25. Conroe Grand Oaks, 22-6.

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey, 25-3; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 28-3; 3. SA Wagner, 19-4; 4. Argyle, 25-3; 5. Pflugerville, 24-5; 6. Lubbock Cooper, 21-6; 7. Amarillo, 26-4; 8. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 24-5; 9. Lamar Fulshear, 23-5; 10. Buda Hays, 29-3; 11. White Settlement Brewer, 22-3; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 25-5; 13. Mount Pleasant, 28-0; 14. Midlothian Heritage, 24-6; 15. McKinney North, 22-6; 16. CC Flour Bluff, 26-4; 17. Manvel, 23-7; 18. Amarillo Tascosa, 23-4; 19. Frisco Memorial, 20-10; 20. Leander Glenn, 23-4; 21. Denton Ryan, 22-5; 22. Edinburg Vela, 22-4; 23. EP Chapin, 23-5; 24. CC Veterans Memorial, 22-8; 25. Boerne Champion, 23-6.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 30-1; 2. Boerne, 26-1; 3. Waco La Vega, 26-5; 4. Canyon, 25-3; 5. Fredericksburg, 27-3; 6. Levelland, 25-3; 7. Hardin-Jefferson, 22-5; 8. Sunnyvale, 24-5; 9. Stephenville, 26-3; 10. Beeville Jones, 22-4; 11. Sanger, 22-5; 12. Geronimo Navarro, 25-6; 13. Seminole, 23-7; 14. Bishop, 27-4; 15. Silsbee, 23-3; 16. Paris North Lamar, 22-6; 17. Godley, 23-6; 18. Madisonville, 26-3; 19. Canyon Randall, 19-6; 20. Navasota, 27-4; 21. Van, 17-2; 22. Canton, 24-5; 23. Bay City, 23-1; 24. Kennedale, 14-10; 25. Marble Falls, 16-12.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 27-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 26-1; 3. Holliday, 23-3; 4. Pottsboro, 25-3; 5. Peaster, 22-5; 6. Mexia, 26-3; 7. Lorena, 25-4; 8. Brock, 25-5; 9. Winnsboro, 22-8; 10. Rio Hondo, 20-3; 11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 21-5; 12. Edgewood, 21-7; 13. Columbus, 21-4; 14. Wall, 21-4; 15. Gunter, 21-8; 16. Little River Academy, 23-7; 17. Rio Hondo, 20-3; 18. Kountze, 26-2; 19. Merkel, 19-7; 20. Hitchcock, 21-5; 21. Boling, 21-5; 22. Huntington, 21-6; 23. Lytle, 19-10; 24. Hallettsville, 20-8; 25. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 18-8.

Class 2A

1. Nocona, 28-0; 2. New Home, 23-4; 3. Lipan, 24-3; 4. Chireno, 26-2; 5. Tenaha, 26-2; 6. Skidmore-Tynan, 30-2; 7. Martins Mill, 15-5; 8. Panhandle, 20-7; 9. La Rue La Poynor, 24-4; 10. Farwell, 24-4; 11. Gruver, 19-5; 12. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 24-4; 13. Muenster, 22-6; 14. Windthorst, 21-3; 15. Premont, 20-6; 16. Sundown, 20-7; 17. Falls City, 24-6; 18. Shiner, 22-3; 19. Merit Bland, 22-4; 20. Timpson, 22-8; 21. Goldthwaite, 21-3; 22. Wellington, 17-9; 23. Ropesville, 22-5; 24. Cisco, 21-6.

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 29-2; 2. Neches, 22-2; 3. Slidell, 22-3; 4. Saltillo, 31-3; 5. Ackerly Sands, 21-5; 6. Gorman, 26-2; 7. Dodd City, 23-5; 8. Jayton, 24-3; 9. Cross Plains, 23-4; 10. Nazareth, 19-9; 11. Veribest, 22-5; 12. Gordon, 20-6; 13. Hermleigh, 19-7; 14. Whiteface, 22-4; 15. Roscoe Highland, 25-5; 16. Gail Borden County, 21-5; 17. Brookeland, 21-4; 18. Moulton, 22-7; 19. Aquilla, 21-5; 20. Turkey Valley, 18-8; 21. Rocksprings, 20-9; 22. Bloomburg, 23-6; 23. Lamesa Klondike, 15-3; 24. Westbrook, 17-8; 25. Eula, 18-9.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II, 25-4; 2. Houston Christian, 22-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-9; 4. FW Nolan Catholic, 22-8; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 19-6; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 23-8; 7. Houston The Village, 17-11; 8. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 15-8; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 12-13; 10. Dallas Ursuline, 12-13.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 27-6; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 29-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 17-3; 4. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 19-7; 5. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 18-5; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 9-11; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 26-8; 8. FW All Saints, 13-10; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 12-7; 10. Austin St. Andrews, 17-8.

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian, 14-8; 2. Boerne Geneva, 22-5; 3. FW Lake Country Christian, 23-6; 4. Midland Classical, 12-12; 5. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 21-3; 6. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 15-9; 7. Arlington Grace Prep, 19-7; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 15-7; 9. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 7-17; 10. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 16-9.

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 27-2; 2. Lubbock Christian, 20-9; 3. SA Lutheran, 22-12; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 18-6; 5. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 22-4; 6. Houston Lutheran North, 9-7; 7. McKinney Cornerstone, 13-1; 8. Weatherford Christian, 18-9; 9. Temple Central Texas Christian, 16-6; 10. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 16-7.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 23-1; 2. Red Oak Ovilla, 11-5; 3. Shiner St. Paul, 10-11; 4. Lubbock All Saints, 18-1; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 22-5; 6. Bryan Allen, 14-2; 7. Lubbock Southcrest, 12-9; 8. Muenster Sacred Heart, 15-12; 9. Terrell Poetry Christian, 20-5; 10. Austin Waldorf, 13-4.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 28-7; 2. Fredericksburg Heritage, 18-0; 3. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 7-2; 4. WF Christ Academy, 8-8; 5. Granbury Cornerstone, 5-6; 6. WF Wichita Christian, 11-9; 7. Prosper Prestonwood North, 14-14; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 10-13; 9. Cypress Covenant, 12-4; 10. Universal City First Baptist, 9-7.

___

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 21-3; 2. Beaumont United, 23-1; 3. Arlington Martin, 23-3; 4. Allen, 23-6; 5. Katy Seven Lakes, 25-4; 6. Cy Creek, 22-5; 7. Pearland Dawson, 23-4; 8. Round Rock Stony Point, 22-1; 9. San Marcos, 28-2; 10. DeSoto, 21-6; 11. Plano, 22-7; 12. Lake Travis, 21-5; 13. Buda Johnson, 23-3; 14. Dallas Highland Park, 17-6; 15. Fort Bend Hightower, 19-6; 16. Austin Westlake, 24-4; 17. SA Northside Brennan, 22-6; 18. Plano East, 24-3; 19. Killeen Harker Heights, 20-7; 20. Trophy Club Nelson, 22-4; 21. Keller, 16-10; 22. Cedar Hill, 18-10; 23. Mansfield Legacy, 17-7; 24. Klein Collins, 18-7; 25. Cy Falls, 19-6.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 20-2; 2. Killeen Ellison, 25-3; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 24-3; 4. Amarillo, 25-3; 5. Mount Pleasant, 26-0; 6. Burleson Centennial, 23-4; 7. Mansfield Summit, 24-3; 8. Lancaster, 15-7; 9. Forney, 23-3; 10. Leander Rouse, 19-8; 11. Red Oak, 19-8; 12. FW Wyatt, 10-10; 13. SA Veterans Memorial, 23-3; 14. SA Wagner, 15-9; 15. Boerne Champion, 23-3; 16. Lufkin, 26-3; 17. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 15-7; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 22-5; 19. Frisco Liberty, 19-6; 20. Port Arthur Memorial, 20-8; 21. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 15-13; 22. Carrollton Smith, 16-5; 23. EP Chapin, 19-6; 24. White Settlement Brewer, 23-3; 25. CC Miller, 21-5.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter, 22-2; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 20-3; 3. Silsbee, 16-11; 4. Houston Furr, 14-2; 5. Houston Washington, 16-7; 6. Boerne, 21-5; 7. Canyon, 20-2; 8. Anna, 14-7; 9. Stafford, 21-7; 10. Dallas Pinkston, 14-11; 11. Sulphur Springs, 21-7; 12. Alvin Iowa Colony, 22-3; 13. Bullard, 21-4; 14. Pleasanton, 23-5; 15. Somerset, 17-9; 16. Hamshire-Fannett, 22-5; 17. Center, 20-3; 18. Tyler Chapel Hill, 14-6; 19. Hardin-Jefferson, 22-5; 20. Canyon Randall, 18-9; 21. Lubbock Estacado, 15-15; 22. Seminole, 18-7; 23. Hereford, 18-4; 24. FW Eastern Hills, 20-6; 25. EP Harmony, 21-5.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 15-13; 2. Hitchcock, 17-7; 3. Shallowater, 17-2; 4. Lorena, 21-5; 5. Peaster, 20-6; 6. Brock, 19-8; 7. Ponder, 21-5; 8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 27-2; 9. Lytle, 22-6; 10. Winnie East Chambers, 25-3; 11. Orangefield, 21-6; 12. CC London, 17-8; 13. Childress, 15-7; 14. Poth, 9-3; 15. Mexia, 21-6; 16. Holliday, 20-3; 17. WF City View, 18-6; 18. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 16-11; 19. Diboll, 12-7; 20. Tornillo, 22-1; 21. Franklin, 9-3; 22. Santa Rosa, 17-7; 23. Mineola, 16-8; 24. Tatum, 14-12; 25. Aransas Pass, 13-13.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 25-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 20-7; 3. Timpson, 13-2; 4. Flatonia, 24-3; 5. Farwell, 18-4; 6. Big Lake Reagan County, 19-9; 7. Martins Mill, 20-4; 8. Douglass, 23-3; 9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 19-6; 10. Big Sandy, 19-6; 11. New Home, 19-7; 12. Clarendon, 10-7; 13. Olton, 18-4; 14. Floydada, 24-5; 15. New Deal, 17-6; 16. Port Aransas, 19-8; 17. Grapeland, 19-7; 18. Stockdale, 12-9; 19. Gruver, 18-9; 20. Frankston, 14-9; 21. Tolar, 21-6; 22. Wolfe City, 12-11; 23. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 19-5; 24. Beckville, 22-6; 25. Santa Maria, 15-7.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 24-3; 2. Jayton, 25-1; 3. Tilden McMullen County, 26-2; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 17-1; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 19-4; 6. Nazareth, 15-6; 7. Texline, 23-4; 8. Lorenzo, 18-8; 9. Garden City, 24-4; 10. Dodd City, 20-7; 11. Brookeland, 20-4; 12. Martinsville, 21-4; 13. San Perlita, 7-16; 14. Huckabay, 20-5; 15. Slidell, 14-12; 16. Abbott, 9-0; 17. Waelder, 21-7; 18. Fayetteville, 18-7; 19. Midway, 18-6; 20. Gordon, 18-7; 21. Lenorah Grady, 18-6; 22. Neches, 17-8; 23. Munday, 18-3; 24. Benjamin, 10-1; 25. Lingleville, 14-9.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 23-6; 2. Houston Christian, 24-4; 3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic, 19-1; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 19-7; 5. SA Antonian Prep, 25-8; 6. Plano John Paul II, 13-15; 7. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-11; 8. Addison Trinity Christian, 26-7; 9. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 11-14; 10. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 19-12.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 19-8; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 20-8; 3. Frisco Legacy Christian, 25-7; 4. Arlington Oakridge, 22-7; 5. Houston Second Baptist, 21-8; 6. Austin Regents, 23-9; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 14-12; 8. FW Christian, 19-13; 9. Brownsville St. Joseph’s, 19-4; 10. Midland Christian, 18-14.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 19-6; 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 17-6; 3. Austin Brentwood Christian, 19-7; 4. Arlington Grace Prep, 15-8; 5. Schertz John Paul II, 10-15; 6. McKinney Christian, 25-9; 7. Bullard The Brook Hill, 15-6; 8. Austin Veritas, 18-5; 9. SA Holy Cross, 16-11; 10. Houston Cypress Christian, 11-8.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 16-6; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 18-9; 3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 17-5; 4. Lubbock Christian, 22-2; 5. Houston Lutheran North, 14-7; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 25-1; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 14-8; 8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 15-6; 9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic, 16-8; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 12-9.

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 22-2; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 19-9; 3. Houston Grace Christian, 22-10; 4. FW Bethesda Christian, 24-4; 5. Abilene Christian, 18-4; 6. Dallas First Baptist, 15-4; 7. Wylie Preparatory, 11-1; 8. Longview Trinity, 9-2; 9. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 21-9; 10. Pflugerville Concordia, 18-8.

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant, 18-8; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 13-8; 3. Dallas The Winston, 15-4; 4. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 10-4; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 17-8; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage, 12-4; 7. Baytown Christian, 11-2; 8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 15-8; 9. San Angelo Cornerstone, 16-7; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 16-10.

Comments / 0

TEXAS STATE
