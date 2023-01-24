ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Hole Lotta Doughnuts launching new drink menu this Friday

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXAWz_0kPoDhMk00

HIGH COUNTRY — Hole Lotta Doughnuts will soon have a special drink menu to pair with their delicious snacks and pastries. On Friday, Jan. 27, they will begin serving specialty drinks at their Boone location with a full list of wines and ciders to follow on Feb. 7.

“We try to do our best to listen to our customers, and when customers request something, we try to change it to the best of our ability to make it a more positive experience for them,” said co-owner Mark Holland. “This started with customers requesting Irish Cream Coffee, saying that was something they would like to have with their doughnuts.”

Holland said that they started planning for this in 2022 and spent between six to eight months coming up with the perfect drink menu to compliment the doughnuts that they offer in their locations.

“We decided to start with the Boone store, then we’re going to expand to West Jefferson next and then Lenoir last,” Holland said. “We hope that in West Jefferson, depending on permits, we’ll be about 60 days from launching there. When we get West Jefferson done then we will launch in Lenoir.”

Once the full menu is launched in Boone, Hole Lotta Doughnuts will offer about 34 different wine selections. The decision on which wines to offer did not come easy as Holland said they attended several different wine tastings to find a good variety of selections to pair with their desserts. In addition to their desserts and wine selections, Hole Lotta Doughnuts will also be offering cider pairings with their gourmet popcorn.

A couple of the specialty drinks that the stores will be offering have a deeper meaning behind: Mama J’s Rose‘ and Fireman Chandler’s Sunrise Mimosa.

“Mama J’s Rose‘ is dedicated to those that are fighting or have had to fight against breast cancer. We are going to give 10% of the proceeds of every one of those drinks to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For us it’s just a way to bring attention to so many families that are fighting this terrible disease. If we can do a small part to bring attention to that and help wherever we can, we’re going to do it,” Holland said.

Similar to the Mama J’s Rose‘ drink, Fireman Chandler’s Sunrise Mimosa will see 10% of the proceeds of that beverage be donated to local firefighters and first responders.

“We appreciate these folks. We know what they do, they’re on call every day all the time so you have to appreciate what they do,” Holland said.

Looking further ahead, Holland says that the stores will add additional sweets to the menu such as cupcakes, pies and cakes as well as small plate appetizers that will include cheese plates with homemade crackers. Hole Lotta Doughnuts is also planning on hosting trivia nights in the near future with Appalachian State football player Milan Tucker being the emcee.

Be sure to follow Hole Lotta Doughnuts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/holelottadoughnuts for upcoming events and updates about new additions to the food and drink menus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theappalachianonline.com

Students vicious to attend biscuit shop opening

Monday morning brought a day of wind and snow to Boone, but the weather didn’t put a stop to the buzz around town as breakfast fanatics anticipated the opening of Vicious Biscuit, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The biscuit shop, located where the iHop used to be at 702 Blowing Rock Road, hosted a formal opening at 7 a.m. Monday. Preceding the formal opening was a soft opening with family and friends hosted Jan. 22.
BOONE, NC
ourstate.com

The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse

Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Boonie’s Chicago Style Pizza closing after two years

After two years of operations, Boonie’s Chicago Style Pizza, located at 610 Blowing Rock Road, will close Jan. 31. “The rent was the biggest deciding factor,” said Erin Quigg, assistant general manager of the restaurant. Boonie’s announced the closure in a post made on social media Jan. 11....
BOONE, NC
blueridgecountry.com

Stocking Up On Tradition: Inside Mast General Store

Now in its second century, employee-owned Mast General Store continues to provide patrons with an old-timey shopping experience. In the spring of 1980, John and Faye Cooper took the biggest risk of their lives. Intent on leaving the rat race, the couple quit their jobs in Florida, packed up their...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina

Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Sunshine in the metro; light snow in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Avery County Schools: Due to hazardous travel conditions throughout the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY today, Thursday, Jan. 26. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
milb.com

‘Dads to Take on Hickory Dickory Docks Identity

*Hickory, NC- *The Crawdads are excited to reveal a new addition to their Theme Night Collection in 2023- the Hickory Dickory Docks. The team will take the field in special Hickory Dickory Docks hats and jerseys for the Thursday, August 17th, Friday, August 18th, and Saturday, August 19th games against the Rome Braves thanks to Mountain Mitsubishi.
HICKORY, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant

Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
CONOVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Schools Delayed Friday Due To Wintry Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Avery County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday, January 27 due to the threat of wintry weather. The district says it will monitor conditions overnight and update any changes around 7:00am Friday if needed. Ashe County Schools announced it will be operating on a...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Pet Of The Week

Meet Millie, the “Pet of the Week” at Alexander County Animal Services! Approximately 40 pounds, Millie is in the market for a new family that can take her for walks and provide play/exercise opportunities. She loves people. There are adorable and affectionate pets in the shelter who have...
FOX8 News

More than 3,000 chickens die after trailer overturns at Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro; PETA calls for investigation

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Animal advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an investigation after thousands of chickens reportedly died in an overturned trailer. On Monday, PETA issued a statement claiming that about 3,200 chickens died when a trailer at Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro crashed and overturned. The crash happened […]
WILKESBORO, NC
Taylorsville Times

Fire claims home in Sugar Loaf

A home in the Sugar Loaf Community burned in a nighttime fire on Tuesday, Jan. 24, displacing two people. According to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle, the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. that night. Firefighters who arrived on the scene described heavy fire on the back porch of the doublewide mobile home at 840 Jolly Cemetery Road.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
908
Followers
5K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy