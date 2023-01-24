Hole Lotta Doughnuts launching new drink menu this Friday

HIGH COUNTRY — Hole Lotta Doughnuts will soon have a special drink menu to pair with their delicious snacks and pastries. On Friday, Jan. 27, they will begin serving specialty drinks at their Boone location with a full list of wines and ciders to follow on Feb. 7.

“We try to do our best to listen to our customers, and when customers request something, we try to change it to the best of our ability to make it a more positive experience for them,” said co-owner Mark Holland. “This started with customers requesting Irish Cream Coffee, saying that was something they would like to have with their doughnuts.”

Holland said that they started planning for this in 2022 and spent between six to eight months coming up with the perfect drink menu to compliment the doughnuts that they offer in their locations.

“We decided to start with the Boone store, then we’re going to expand to West Jefferson next and then Lenoir last,” Holland said. “We hope that in West Jefferson, depending on permits, we’ll be about 60 days from launching there. When we get West Jefferson done then we will launch in Lenoir.”

Once the full menu is launched in Boone, Hole Lotta Doughnuts will offer about 34 different wine selections. The decision on which wines to offer did not come easy as Holland said they attended several different wine tastings to find a good variety of selections to pair with their desserts. In addition to their desserts and wine selections, Hole Lotta Doughnuts will also be offering cider pairings with their gourmet popcorn.

A couple of the specialty drinks that the stores will be offering have a deeper meaning behind: Mama J’s Rose‘ and Fireman Chandler’s Sunrise Mimosa.

“Mama J’s Rose‘ is dedicated to those that are fighting or have had to fight against breast cancer. We are going to give 10% of the proceeds of every one of those drinks to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For us it’s just a way to bring attention to so many families that are fighting this terrible disease. If we can do a small part to bring attention to that and help wherever we can, we’re going to do it,” Holland said.

Similar to the Mama J’s Rose‘ drink, Fireman Chandler’s Sunrise Mimosa will see 10% of the proceeds of that beverage be donated to local firefighters and first responders.

“We appreciate these folks. We know what they do, they’re on call every day all the time so you have to appreciate what they do,” Holland said.

Looking further ahead, Holland says that the stores will add additional sweets to the menu such as cupcakes, pies and cakes as well as small plate appetizers that will include cheese plates with homemade crackers. Hole Lotta Doughnuts is also planning on hosting trivia nights in the near future with Appalachian State football player Milan Tucker being the emcee.

Be sure to follow Hole Lotta Doughnuts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/holelottadoughnuts for upcoming events and updates about new additions to the food and drink menus.