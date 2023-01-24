Virginia War Memorial Opening Major New Exhibit Honoring Virginia‘s Vietnam War Veterans

Read full article on original website
I had several of my Cousins Serve in Viet Nam. 1 is remembered on Wall in DC. Several Others have passed away since then. They will always hold a Special Place in my ❤️ 💙 💜
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
31 new troopers join VSP ranks
RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth will graduate its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony.
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
Virginia lawmakers mourn former Del. Jimmie Massie after 'sudden death'
Jimmie Massie, a Republican who spent 10 years as the representative from Henrico’s 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates, died suddenly Jan. 25, according to House Speaker Todd Gilbert.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
Military.com
VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place
The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
WTOP
Virginia may add road signs marking important spots from Jim Crow
Virginia may soon have road signs marking significant spots from the Jim Crow era, when Black Americans often had to be careful about where they went and which businesses they walked into. Under a bill passed by the House of Delegates Tuesday, Virginia would add historical markers showing “Green Book”...
chathamstartribune.com
After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward
While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
ggwash.org
Exclusionary local tactics preventing starter home development in Virginia
This post originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury. Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millennials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, according to the latest available data.
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
Former Henrico Delegate James ‘Jimmie’ Massie dies at 64
Former Virginia Delegate James 'Jimmie' Massie, who served Henrico County for a decade, has died. He was 64.
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate.
WSLS
Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
Washington Examiner
Gang task force disbanded as MS-13 strikes again outside Washington
A gang task force group in northern Virginia that targeted MS-13, the largest gang in the area, was shuttered at the start of the year, leaving a potentially dangerous void in its absence. The Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force’s most recent executive director, Jay Lanham, told the Washington Examiner...
