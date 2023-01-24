ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia War Memorial Opening Major New Exhibit Honoring Virginia‘s Vietnam War Veterans

By Contributed to the Independent-Messenger
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Deb Jorgensen Jenkins
2d ago

I had several of my Cousins Serve in Viet Nam. 1 is remembered on Wall in DC. Several Others have passed away since then. They will always hold a Special Place in my ❤️ 💙 💜

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

31 new troopers join VSP ranks

RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth will graduate its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
VIRGINIA STATE
Military.com

VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place

The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia may add road signs marking important spots from Jim Crow

Virginia may soon have road signs marking significant spots from the Jim Crow era, when Black Americans often had to be careful about where they went and which businesses they walked into. Under a bill passed by the House of Delegates Tuesday, Virginia would add historical markers showing “Green Book”...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward

While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

Exclusionary local tactics preventing starter home development in Virginia

This post originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury. Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millennials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, according to the latest available data.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown

CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Examiner

Gang task force disbanded as MS-13 strikes again outside Washington

A gang task force group in northern Virginia that targeted MS-13, the largest gang in the area, was shuttered at the start of the year, leaving a potentially dangerous void in its absence. The Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force’s most recent executive director, Jay Lanham, told the Washington Examiner...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy