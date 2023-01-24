ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien

Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
247Sports

Report: Alabama OC Bill O'Brien headed back to NFL

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will be the next of offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low. The news comes after O'Brien interviewed with New England last week. Here's BamaOnLine's Charlie Potter's breakdown of O'Brien's career timeline to date. Prior to Alabama,...
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter, Pats fans have strong reactions to Bill O'Brien hiring

The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.
NBC Sports

Mac Jones' reported reaction to Bill O'Brien hire makes total sense

The New England Patriots made Mac Jones a very happy man Tuesday, it appears. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator to replace 2022 offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, our Phil Perry confirmed. O'Brien was among five offensive coordinator candidates to interview for New England's OC vacancy but was widely viewed as the frontrunner based on his previous experience with the Patriots and familiarity with Jones.
NESN

Bill O’Brien Report Has Patriots Fans Quickly Shift Gears To DeAndre Hopkins

The New England Patriots on Tuesday reportedly addressed the organization’s biggest offseason concern with the hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. O’Brien is expected to take over the play-calling duties after a lost season featuring Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. And while the decision to reportedly bring...
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire

The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien Announcement

It's official: Bill O'Brien is returning to the Patriots for the 2023 season.  On Thursday morning, the Patriots announced that O'Brien has been hired as their offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.  O'Brien spent five seasons with the Patriots from 2007-2011. He should have no ...
