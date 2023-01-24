ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margulies Perruzzi Completes 64,000 RSF Lab Fit-out

Boston – Margulies Perruzzi (MP) announced it has completed the architectural interior design and lab fit-out for Strand Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company applying synthetic biology to RNA therapeutics. The renovation project transformed 64,000 RSF across two floors at 20 Overland Street in Boston into a BSL-2 laboratory and open plan office.
