Smithville, OH

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Cassaro's family thanks community for support, asks for end to 'speculations and rumors'

The family of homicide victim Sean Cassaro is asking the community to remember him as a loving father, son, brother and uncle, and to refrain from "speculations and rumors." Cassaro, 46, Bucyrus, died following a fight at 515 Tiffin St. in the early morning hours on Sunday, the Bucyrus Police Department reported in a news release. Late Wednesday, family friend Gordon Cantley released a statement written by Cassaro's brother, Timothy Holt of Mansfield, on behalf of the family.
Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton

Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
Outreach groups keep track of Summit County's increasing homeless population through annual survey

The sun shone down on the rushing Little Cuyahoga River Tuesday morning, as social worker Tim Edgar trekked through the snow to a homeless encampment located by a riverbank. Edgar, who has helped Akron’s unhoused populations for more than 20 years, carefully stepped over fallen tree branches and icy patches to call out to the individual staying there.
SNOW UPDATE: Advisories Still In Effect, Changeover Expected

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties. And an advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and most other northeast Ohio counties. AccuWeather still calls for the...
