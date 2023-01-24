Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
YAHOO!
Cassaro's family thanks community for support, asks for end to 'speculations and rumors'
The family of homicide victim Sean Cassaro is asking the community to remember him as a loving father, son, brother and uncle, and to refrain from "speculations and rumors." Cassaro, 46, Bucyrus, died following a fight at 515 Tiffin St. in the early morning hours on Sunday, the Bucyrus Police Department reported in a news release. Late Wednesday, family friend Gordon Cantley released a statement written by Cassaro's brother, Timothy Holt of Mansfield, on behalf of the family.
Willowick pizza parlor hosts fundraiser for woman found nearly frozen to death
WILLOWICK, Ohio — On Dec. 23, Janay Johnson, a 22-year-old woman from Willowick, went out for the evening with friends. Around 3 o'clock the next morning, her mother, Erica Martino, received a phone call, and was informed that her daughter had been found nearly frozen to death and was being rushed to the hospital.
whbc.com
Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash
SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
'We love them just as they are': 'Knight Riders' ready to help homeless in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Every Wednesday for the last 12 years, a group of Northeast Ohioans known as the 'Knight Riders' have helped those who face homelessness in our communities. As a winter storm approaches, the Knight Riders are ready to be out in the snowy conditions for eight...
Meet Tater Tot: 'Chief Cuddle Officer' at the Summit County Juvenile Court
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — At we love to shout out our working dogs for all they do. And that includes Tater Tot, a Border Collie/Labrador mix on the job at theSummit County Juvenile Court. Geoff Auerbach and his professional therapy dog, "Tater Tot," are a welcome sight in a...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
cleveland19.com
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a complaint the 19 News tipline gets often. People in Cuyahoga County can’t get the help they need with their food stamps. They say it’s a phone issue, sometimes waiting hours to get in touch with Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
ideastream.org
Outreach groups keep track of Summit County's increasing homeless population through annual survey
The sun shone down on the rushing Little Cuyahoga River Tuesday morning, as social worker Tim Edgar trekked through the snow to a homeless encampment located by a riverbank. Edgar, who has helped Akron’s unhoused populations for more than 20 years, carefully stepped over fallen tree branches and icy patches to call out to the individual staying there.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
First drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lorain
The first drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary in the state of Ohio is located in Lorain and has officially opened for business.
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
whbc.com
SNOW UPDATE: Advisories Still In Effect, Changeover Expected
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties. And an advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and most other northeast Ohio counties. AccuWeather still calls for the...
Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens
Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Comments / 0