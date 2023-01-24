ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wevv.com

EPD attempting to locate missing adult

The Evansville Police Department is asking assistance in locating 46-year-old Ikesha Fair. Fair was reported missing on January 5th, after not being seen for approximately three weeks. EPD says she had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. There is no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for suspect in Subway armed robbery

Henderson Police are looking for the suspect in a Tuesday night armed robbery. We're told officers responded to the Subway along U.S. 41 North just before 9 p.m. Subway employees told authorities an unknown suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at them demanding money out of the register.
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man accused of raping young child in Henderson

A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police tell us that...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County

Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue. Police arrested Herring...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot

Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

West side Evansville Walmart reopening Wednesday morning

Nearly a week after an active shooter incident, the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville is slated to reopen. Officials with the company announced that the store on South Red Bank Road would reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. That's after an active shooter incident that unfolded at the...
wevv.com

Hancock County man dies after being hit by driver

We're learning new information about a fatal crash that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky on Wednesday night. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an area of Hawesville Road near the Ohio County-Hancock County line. We're told a woman was driving on Hawesville...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

