Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Owensboro man arrested after trooper and K9 find multiple bags of meth, scales, and gun, KSP says
An Owensboro, Kentucky man faces felony charges after state police say they found meth, scales, and a gun on him. The Kentucky State Police says it happened late Wednesday night around 10:15, when a trooper pulled over a driver on East Byers Avenue for a traffic violation. According to KSP,...
wevv.com
EPD attempting to locate missing adult
The Evansville Police Department is asking assistance in locating 46-year-old Ikesha Fair. Fair was reported missing on January 5th, after not being seen for approximately three weeks. EPD says she had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. There is no...
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
wevv.com
DNA testing leads to arrest in Evansville arson investigation from 2022
An Evansville man is behind bars on an arson charge in connection to a fire that happened over half a year ago. According to an affidavit, 58-year-old David Wittig was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a June 2022 car fire that happened at the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road.
wevv.com
Jasper man arrested for using someone else's identification to gain employment, police say
A Jasper, Indiana man has been arrested for identity deception to gain a job. Jasper Police said 35-year-old Ronald Santos faces Identity Deception. According to police, on January 20th, a victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee contacted police to report his identity was being used by someone in Jasper to gain employment.
wevv.com
Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest
A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
wevv.com
EPD: Man charged for trailer theft after neighbor spots group trying to break locks
An Evansville, Indiana man is facing auto theft charges after police say they recovered a trailer that was stolen out of Kentucky. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say that a well-kept, covered trailer was stolen from Henderson in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Inside the trailer was two golf carts, a gas scooter, and tools.
wevv.com
EPD: Women caught with $2K of stolen items in mall parking lot after car wouldn't start
Two women were arrested in Evansville on Wednesday after police said they walked out of a local store with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before getting caught after the vehicle they planned on leaving in wouldn't start. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were dispatched to the JCPenney...
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for suspect in Subway armed robbery
Henderson Police are looking for the suspect in a Tuesday night armed robbery. We're told officers responded to the Subway along U.S. 41 North just before 9 p.m. Subway employees told authorities an unknown suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at them demanding money out of the register.
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
wevv.com
Henderson police report multiple car break-ins overnight; firearms, money, electronics stolen
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight near the north end of Henderson. According to police, they received 10 phone calls reporting thefts, since midnight on Monday from the neighborhoods of the Hills and Wolf Hills, located near the Bridges Golf Course. Some...
wevv.com
Man accused of raping young child in Henderson
A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police tell us that...
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
wevv.com
Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County
Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
wevv.com
Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue. Police arrested Herring...
wevv.com
Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot
Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
wevv.com
West side Evansville Walmart reopening Wednesday morning
Nearly a week after an active shooter incident, the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville is slated to reopen. Officials with the company announced that the store on South Red Bank Road would reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. That's after an active shooter incident that unfolded at the...
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man steals vehicle while under the influence, claimed it was his girlfriend's
An Evansville man was arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle while under the influence. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on East Michigan Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. Police talked to...
wevv.com
Hancock County man dies after being hit by driver
We're learning new information about a fatal crash that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky on Wednesday night. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an area of Hawesville Road near the Ohio County-Hancock County line. We're told a woman was driving on Hawesville...
