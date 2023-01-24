ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

5 dead in Wyoming highway crashes caused by wrong-way driver

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.

Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according to the statement Monday.

The second commercial truck crossed the highway and hit an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck head on, engulfing the two trucks in flames.

The second crash killed all five people inside the Ford pickup. Others were taken to hospitals with critical injuries.

The patrol statement did not say how many others were injured or identify anyone involved, including the alleged wrong-way driver.

Sinclair is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and 300 miles (480 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sheridan Media

Eight Motorists Killed In Three Separate Wrecks On Interstate 80

There were a number of deadly crashes on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming this past weekend, one of which killed five people from Arkansas after a wrong-way driver caused a chain of events. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says just before 7pm this past Sunday (January 22nd), troopers were notified of...
WYOMING STATE
KFYR-TV

Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
WELLS COUNTY, ND
CBS News

2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash

A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Five People Die in Fiery Crash Outside of Rawlins, Driver Who Caused the Wreck was Impaired

Five people have died in a crash east of Rawlins, Wyoming. That's according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Sergeant Jeremy Beck. "On January 22, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 219 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming," a press release from the WHP stated. "At 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a driver driving the wrong way on Interstate 80. Around 6:58 p.m., troopers were notified of a collision involving the wrong-way driver and other vehicles."
RAWLINS, WY
K2 Radio

Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
WYOMING STATE
KAAL-TV

Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park

(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
ALTOONA, IA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy