Only 22% of Enduro Racers Think Penalties are Fair & Consistently Applied - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
How do Riders Feel About Discovery's Plans for World Cup Racing? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

Mille Johnset Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Factory DH Team

Canyon has announced that Mille Johnset will be joining its CLLCTV Factory DH Team. After previously racing on the now disbanded Commencal/100% team Mille Johnset has made the jump to the CLLCTV Factory DH Team and will be racing alongside Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva once World Cup racing finally kicks off in June.
CANYON, TX
Gymnast Turned Biker Patricia Druwen Signs With Rose & SRAM

Women’s mountain biking has progressed tremendously over the last few years, and a young girl from Germany, Patricia Druwen, is at the forefront of that progression. Patricia had a great 2022 season with solid results in iconic events while landing tricks that no other girl has: winning the coveted FMB World Title. For 2023 Patricia plans to defend her title, ride new disciplines, and compete at Crankworx for the first time.
Lapierre Returns to World Cup XC After 11 Years with the Lapierre Mavic Unity Team

After an 11-year hiatus Lapierre is back racing at World Cups with the newly formed Lapierre-Mavic Unity team. The new Lapierre XC will be focusing on the XC and XCC Short Track World Cup calendar while also committing to the next two Olympic events in 2024 and 2028. With the new team, Lapierre will have its own teams in XC, Enduro and e-Enduro racing.
Race Schedule: 2023 Galbraith Gravity Race Series

Galbraith Gravity Racing is hosting six youth mountain races on Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham Washington starting 18 March 2023 with a classic lap down SST! These youth only races allow kids aged 5-18 to experience the thrill of mountain biking. Racers can choose the category that best fits their ability, and parents/coaches can ride down with the kids. Our goal is to increase the fun, access to the sport, and get kids that want to progress ready for race season in local and regional series.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Kiwis hire cyclists as pedal power returns to America’s Cup

Pedal power is returning to the America’s Cup. Two-time defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand has added a new group of elite athletes, including two cyclists, to help provide the immense amount of power required for the hydraulics that control various systems on the foiling AC75 sloops that will be sailed in the 2024 regatta in Barcelona.
National Cycling League Announces Four Stops on 2023 Calendar

The National Cycling League has announced event dates for the four-race series that will determine the winner of the 2023 NCL Cup. Ten teams, including the NCL’s own Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors, will compete in four criterium-style cycling races on downtown city street circuits for their share of $1 million in prize money.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dirtfund Vitus Privateer Support Program Continues for 2023

Vitus is a brand for real riders, so the world of privateering is very close to our hearts. With many Vitus staff being weekend racers themselves, we know the hardships and logistical challenges at hand. Racing bikes as an unsponsored rider isn’t cheap, nor is it easy – but the passion often outweighs the sacrifice.
Meillard beats Caviezel for Swiss 1-2 in GS; Odermatt rests

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Loïc Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom Wednesday. The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer, Marco Odermatt, who had won four of the five giant slaloms this season but sat out the race to rest a sore knee.

