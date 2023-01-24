Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Only 22% of Enduro Racers Think Penalties are Fair & Consistently Applied - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Pinkbike.com
How do Riders Feel About Discovery's Plans for World Cup Racing? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Pinkbike.com
Podcast Round Up: Concussion Protocol, Are World Cup Downhill Semi-Finals A Good Idea & Home-Made Carbon Bikes
Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!. THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 155 - ANDI KOLB & CHARLIE HATTON ON FINDING THE RIGHT HEADSPACE...
Alpine skiing-Slalom queen Shiffrin not immune to sport's uphill battle for brands
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say.
Shot putter opposes World Athletics' proposal for transgender female athletes: 'Serious disadvantage'
Amelia Strickler, a shot putter who competes for Britain, spoke out against World Athletics' latest proposal to govern the eligibility of transgender female athletes.
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed yet another record in her trophy-laden career as she secured an 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving her to the top of the list past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn.
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin passes Vonn to become all-time woman's World Cup winner
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin reached the summit of ski racing on Tuesday, passing fellow American Lindsey Vonn with victory in the giant slalom at Kronplatz to become the most successful female Alpine skier in World Cup history with an 83rd title.
Pinkbike.com
Mille Johnset Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Factory DH Team
Canyon has announced that Mille Johnset will be joining its CLLCTV Factory DH Team. After previously racing on the now disbanded Commencal/100% team Mille Johnset has made the jump to the CLLCTV Factory DH Team and will be racing alongside Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva once World Cup racing finally kicks off in June.
Shiffrin’s record follows 2 decades of US skiing success
It seemed like pure Hollywood fantasy when Robert Redford’s character beat the favored Austrian to win Olympic gold in the classic Alpine skiing film “Downhill Racer,” a movie released more than half a century ago. These days, the U.S. ski team doesn’t need any special effects. It...
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin full of gratitude after milestone win
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Before Mikaela Shiffrin skied into the history books with an 83rd World Cup victory on Tuesday, she took time to acknowledge the more than 100 course workers as they finished a long night of clearing excess snow off the Italian piste.
Pinkbike.com
Gymnast Turned Biker Patricia Druwen Signs With Rose & SRAM
Women’s mountain biking has progressed tremendously over the last few years, and a young girl from Germany, Patricia Druwen, is at the forefront of that progression. Patricia had a great 2022 season with solid results in iconic events while landing tricks that no other girl has: winning the coveted FMB World Title. For 2023 Patricia plans to defend her title, ride new disciplines, and compete at Crankworx for the first time.
Pinkbike.com
Lapierre Returns to World Cup XC After 11 Years with the Lapierre Mavic Unity Team
After an 11-year hiatus Lapierre is back racing at World Cups with the newly formed Lapierre-Mavic Unity team. The new Lapierre XC will be focusing on the XC and XCC Short Track World Cup calendar while also committing to the next two Olympic events in 2024 and 2028. With the new team, Lapierre will have its own teams in XC, Enduro and e-Enduro racing.
Pinkbike.com
Race Schedule: 2023 Galbraith Gravity Race Series
Galbraith Gravity Racing is hosting six youth mountain races on Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham Washington starting 18 March 2023 with a classic lap down SST! These youth only races allow kids aged 5-18 to experience the thrill of mountain biking. Racers can choose the category that best fits their ability, and parents/coaches can ride down with the kids. Our goal is to increase the fun, access to the sport, and get kids that want to progress ready for race season in local and regional series.
CW LIVE: Julian Alaphilippe responds to Lefevere criticism; stunning Sam Bennett leadout data; Jakobsen wins at San Juan; could you be new BC sprint talent? Charlie Quarterman's 'nightmare start'; GB CX Worlds squad announced; Lifeplus-Wahoo 2023 roster
It's everything you need to know in the world of cycling this Tuesday
Kiwis hire cyclists as pedal power returns to America’s Cup
Pedal power is returning to the America’s Cup. Two-time defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand has added a new group of elite athletes, including two cyclists, to help provide the immense amount of power required for the hydraulics that control various systems on the foiling AC75 sloops that will be sailed in the 2024 regatta in Barcelona.
sportstravelmagazine.com
National Cycling League Announces Four Stops on 2023 Calendar
The National Cycling League has announced event dates for the four-race series that will determine the winner of the 2023 NCL Cup. Ten teams, including the NCL’s own Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors, will compete in four criterium-style cycling races on downtown city street circuits for their share of $1 million in prize money.
New teams Q36.5 and Zaaf earned wildcards for Paris-Roubaix
Men's and women's fields finalized for Hell of the North
Pinkbike.com
Dirtfund Vitus Privateer Support Program Continues for 2023
Vitus is a brand for real riders, so the world of privateering is very close to our hearts. With many Vitus staff being weekend racers themselves, we know the hardships and logistical challenges at hand. Racing bikes as an unsponsored rider isn’t cheap, nor is it easy – but the passion often outweighs the sacrifice.
BBC
IBSF World Championships 2023: British pilot Brad Hall targets title in St Moritz
Brad Hall is not content with breaking new ground as the first bobsleigh pilot to lead a British team to the European title - he wants the world. Hall, 32, added European glory in the four-man on Sunday to a landmark three golds in the World Cup this season. After...
Meillard beats Caviezel for Swiss 1-2 in GS; Odermatt rests
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Loïc Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom Wednesday. The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer, Marco Odermatt, who had won four of the five giant slaloms this season but sat out the race to rest a sore knee.
Comments / 0