ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University

Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to MONTCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Union League Stands Strong …

Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Union League of Philadelphia bestows Gov. Ron DeSantis with Medal of Honor

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was presented with the Union League of Philadelphia's Medal of Honor on Tuesday. It was first given to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. "Honored to receive the Gold Medal from The Union League of Philadelphia. The League was founded in 1862 to preserve & advance freedom. In Florida, we are guided by the same enduring American principles that the League has strived to preserve," the governor tweeted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Florida Gov. DeSantis Receives Award in Philadelphia Amid Protests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Philadelphia man sentenced for Jan. 6 riot

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Philadelphia man, with a criminal history, has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. James Rahm will serve a year in federal prison and will help pay for the damage done to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A judge convicted Rahm of five charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inverse

Shazam! Fury of the God

Shazam! Nearly four years after the titular supe’s theatrical debut, and Philadelphia is under a supervillainous threat ... again. It’s up to the City of Brotherly Love’s protector, Shazam/Billy Batson (Zachary Levi and Asher Angel) to save the day— but this time around, he’s got the backing of his foster Shazamily with extraordinary abilities that complement his impressive “power of the Six Gods.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillychitchat.com

My Jerry Blavat Memories

I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy