Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Related
Gwen Knapp, Prominent Sports Reporter and Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist, Remembered
Wilmington-native Gwen Knapp, a prominent sportswriter and The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle columnist, died on January 20 aged 61, writes Kevin Draper for The New York Times. Knapp spent close to three decades reporting on sports, nearly ten years of which was as editor-reporter at The Philadelphia...
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
Montgomery County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University
Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to MONTCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Union League honor sparks outrage, protests in Philadelphia
The Union League of Philadelphia will bestow its highest honor on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Vatican honors Philadelphia shrine with status as a basilica
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned this week the Vatican announced that it was giving a shrine in the city’s Germantown section — that has served as a focal site of prayer and pilgrimage for countless Catholics here and around the country — a new title. It will now be known as the Basilica...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Union League Stands Strong …
Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Union League of Philadelphia bestows Gov. Ron DeSantis with Medal of Honor
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was presented with the Union League of Philadelphia's Medal of Honor on Tuesday. It was first given to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. "Honored to receive the Gold Medal from The Union League of Philadelphia. The League was founded in 1862 to preserve & advance freedom. In Florida, we are guided by the same enduring American principles that the League has strived to preserve," the governor tweeted.
NBC Philadelphia
Florida Gov. DeSantis Receives Award in Philadelphia Amid Protests
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
abc27.com
Philadelphia man sentenced for Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Philadelphia man, with a criminal history, has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. James Rahm will serve a year in federal prison and will help pay for the damage done to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A judge convicted Rahm of five charges.
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
Inverse
Shazam! Fury of the God
Shazam! Nearly four years after the titular supe’s theatrical debut, and Philadelphia is under a supervillainous threat ... again. It’s up to the City of Brotherly Love’s protector, Shazam/Billy Batson (Zachary Levi and Asher Angel) to save the day— but this time around, he’s got the backing of his foster Shazamily with extraordinary abilities that complement his impressive “power of the Six Gods.”
‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Comes on Down from Lansdale to Win Big
Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, being congratulated by Drew Carey on his $16,000 win on The Price Is Right. Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, won thousands on CBS’s popular game show The Price Is Right, reported Chris Rollins for Cat Country 107.3. The episode with Hartranft aired last week,...
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
phillychitchat.com
My Jerry Blavat Memories
I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
Avenues Café connects Mt. Airy community, Native American neighbors
Lee Locklear, owner of Avenues Café in Mt. Airy is on a mission to unite the neighborhood one cup of coffee at a time.
New details emerge in Philly’s ‘Boy in the Box’ mystery
Joseph Augustus Zarelli was one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the in Philadelphia for 65 years. If you don’t know his name, then maybe you know him as “The Boy in the Box,” because that is how everyone knew him for all those years that he was a great mystery.
phillyvoice.com
Having raised $1 million, the Eagles Christmas album is now benefiting Philly classrooms and various charities
"A Philly Special Christmas" continues to provide cheer well past the holiday season. The holiday album was created by three Eagles linemen in hopes of raising $30,000 for a toy drive at the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. That goal was surpassed, and then some. After three pressings, the album has raised $1.25 million.
Comments / 1