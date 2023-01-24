Read full article on original website
KTSA
Actual Warriors, Not Golden State Warriors
I posted this incredible video of a man named Brandon Tsai who hand-to-hand fought the Monterey Park killer and kept him from carrying out a second attack. It’s real. Not a movie. He’s a real hero, not a “sports hero”. How about we stop the trite...
Pinkbike.com
Mille Johnset Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Factory DH Team
Canyon has announced that Mille Johnset will be joining its CLLCTV Factory DH Team. After previously racing on the now disbanded Commencal/100% team Mille Johnset has made the jump to the CLLCTV Factory DH Team and will be racing alongside Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva once World Cup racing finally kicks off in June.
Isabeau Levito eyes 1st U.S. title, wins women's short at nationals
Teenager Isabeau Levito scored 73.78 to take the lead after the women's short program, closing out the first day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
