Canyon has announced that Mille Johnset will be joining its CLLCTV Factory DH Team. After previously racing on the now disbanded Commencal/100% team Mille Johnset has made the jump to the CLLCTV Factory DH Team and will be racing alongside Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva once World Cup racing finally kicks off in June.

CANYON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO