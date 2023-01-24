Read full article on original website
Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight
Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory. The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo. Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. ...
College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident
Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't ...
Details Have Emerged From College Basketball Delivery Incident
A bizarre moment during a college basketball matchup between Loyola and Duquesne went viral on Wednesday night. A food delivery person walked out on to the court while the game was live, seemingly attempting to deliver McDonalds to a referee. A new angle of this viral moment has been released on ...
NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack holds steady in AP Poll
NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday Morning Newsstand. After...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: 11 teams in the NCAA Tournament? Maybe 12?
A year ago, the Big Ten sent 9 teams to the NCAA Tournament, tying a league record that it had set the previous season. But as Selection Sunday quickly approaches — it’s only 46 days away — the B1G is angling toward not only beating its own record, but perhaps tying the NCAA record and maybe even beating it. As of Tuesday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had 11 teams from the Big Ten qualifying for the Big Dance, although several had tournament résumés that put them squarely on the bubble.
SI:AM | Two of Men’s Basketball’s Biggest Programs Are in Shambles
These trademark programs are struggling mightily this season.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, January 27
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St. ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St. 10 p.m. CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
bvmsports.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the numbers that define the Orange’s slim March Madness odds
Filed under: Syracuse Women’s Basketball Syracuse women’s basketball: the numbers that define the Orange’s slim March Madness odds Here’s what to know about the Orange’s tournament chances heading into a bitter winter schedule. By Dominic Chiappone Jan 25, 2023, 10:30am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
College Football News
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?. According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?
Video: College Basketball Game Interrupted By Food Delivery Guy
In what might be the wildest college basketball game interruption of all-time, a Wednesday night contest was halted when a food delivery guy came onto the court. Seriously. The food delivery guy, who appeared to be delivering some McDonald's, made his way onto the court during the middle of ...
