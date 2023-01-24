A year ago, the Big Ten sent 9 teams to the NCAA Tournament, tying a league record that it had set the previous season. But as Selection Sunday quickly approaches — it’s only 46 days away — the B1G is angling toward not only beating its own record, but perhaps tying the NCAA record and maybe even beating it. As of Tuesday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had 11 teams from the Big Ten qualifying for the Big Dance, although several had tournament résumés that put them squarely on the bubble.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO