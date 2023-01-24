ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Panic! At The Disco is splitting up after almost 20 years

By Christopher Brito
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0L3s_0kPoA8Zd00

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie announced the band is splitting up, saying "sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

Urie, the band's lead singer, said in a statement Tuesday that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby "very soon," and revealed he's looking forward to "this next adventure."

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," he said.

"I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us," Urie added. "Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

The pop rock band is set to embark on its "Viva La Vengeance" tour in Europe and the U.K. on February 20. The tour ends on March 10.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," Urie said.

In 2020, Urie spoke to CBS News' Michelle Miller about helping children explore their musical talents through a Notes for Notes nonprofit.

"If I had access to this studio at these kids' age, I would have been much more well prepared and well versed for the music industry. When 'Panic' was started, we just head-dived first in," he said.

Originally from Las Vegas, Panic! was formed in 2004 by Urie and his childhood friends. Since then, the band has released seven albums and has a variety of memorable songs, including "I Write Sins Not Tragedies." They were nominated three times for a Grammy and won MTV's Video of the Year in 2006.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news

Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group's lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced on Jan. 24. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
SoapAsk

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?

Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Michael Bublé Heartbreak: Singer Says Son's Cancer Diagnosis 'Changed' Him

Michael Bublé revealed how his son's cancer diagnosis changed him and his life in a big way. Bublé and his family shared devastating news about his then-3-year-old son, Noah, in 2016. At that time, the singer revealed on Facebook that his eldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, hepatoblastoma.
Herbie J Pilato

Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star

Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Outsider.com

Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post

On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood. “Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”
Popculture

Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38

TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Footwear News

Adele Sparkles in Custom Stella McCartney Dress at Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele brought dynamic — and sustainable — glamour to her Las Vegas residency this weekend, thanks to Stella McCartney. On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a custom black McCartney gown, styled by Jamie Mizrahi, to perform at her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele’s ensemble, crafted from sustainable viscose made with wood pulp, featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a column skirt and sweetheart neckline. Giving the piece added glamour was linear trim made from crystals — also sustainably created with lead-free glass, lined in silver metal and applied by hand, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy