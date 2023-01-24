Tomorrow's birthdays
Country singer Claude Gray is 91. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 78. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 67. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 66. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 57. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 54. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 52. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 52. Drummer Joe Sirois (sih-ROYS’) of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 51. Guitarist Matt Odmark (OHD’-mark) of Jars of Clay is 49. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 48. Actor Christine Lakin (LAY’-kin) (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 44. Singer Alicia Keys is 43. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 27. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 16.
