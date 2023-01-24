ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Country singer Claude Gray is 91. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 78. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 67. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 66. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 57. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 54. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 52. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 52. Drummer Joe Sirois (sih-ROYS’) of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 51. Guitarist Matt Odmark (OHD’-mark) of Jars of Clay is 49. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 48. Actor Christine Lakin (LAY’-kin) (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 44. Singer Alicia Keys is 43. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 27. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 16.

Tomorrow's birthdays

EW.com

The Simpsons renewed through 2025, will pass 800-episode mark

Nope, The Simpsons isn't going anywhere. Except into seasons 35 and 36. Fox announced on Thursday that it has renewed the forever-running, record-breaking, oft-quoted animated comedy for two more seasons. The season 34 finale, which is slated to air in May, will serve as the 750th episode, and The Simpsons will pass the jaw-dropping 800-episode milestone with this extension.
