Kent, OH

NFL Draft Profile: Nico Bolden, Safety, Kent State Golden Flashes

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 2 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Kent State S Nico Bolden

Nico Bolden
Kent State Golden Flashes

#24
Pos: S
Ht: 6033
Wt: 6033
Hand: 210
Arm: 934
Wing: 3114
40: 4.85
DOB: 10/15/1998
Hometown: Saint Paul, MN
High School: Woodbury
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota. He attended Woodbury High School and was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Began his college career at the University of New Mexico. Decided to redshirt his first year. As a redshirt freshman, he played in ten games, totaling six tackles and contributing on special teams. During his redshirt sophomore season, he played eleven games, totaling sixteen tackles and one for loss. During the shortened 2020 season, he played in four games, totaling twenty five tackles, one tackle for loss, and three forced fumbles. Transferred to Kent State University prior to the 2021 season. In his first season at Kent State, he played in twelve games, totaling eight five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. He decided to use his extra year of eligibility. During the 2022 season, he played in eleven games, totaling 103 tackles, which ranked first on the team and 1.5 tackles for loss. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

