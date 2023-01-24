NFL Draft Profile: Nico Bolden, Safety, Kent State Golden Flashes

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Kent State S Nico Bolden

Nico Bolden

Kent State Golden Flashes

#24

Pos: S

DOB: 10/15/1998

Hometown: Saint Paul, MN

High School: Woodbury

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota. He attended Woodbury High School and was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Began his college career at the University of New Mexico. Decided to redshirt his first year. As a redshirt freshman, he played in ten games, totaling six tackles and contributing on special teams. During his redshirt sophomore season, he played eleven games, totaling sixteen tackles and one for loss. During the shortened 2020 season, he played in four games, totaling twenty five tackles, one tackle for loss, and three forced fumbles. Transferred to Kent State University prior to the 2021 season. In his first season at Kent State, he played in twelve games, totaling eight five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. He decided to use his extra year of eligibility. During the 2022 season, he played in eleven games, totaling 103 tackles, which ranked first on the team and 1.5 tackles for loss. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.