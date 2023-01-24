ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These DIY Centerpieces Are Perfect for a Baby or Bridal Shower

By Haley Mast
 5 days ago

The western cowgirl look is in right now. From sparkly pink cowgirl hats, cow printed vest, and Carhartt work pants sporting the legs of someone just running errands, we’ve seen it all. Maybe it's from new popular western shows, or people taking to the aesthetic of living a ranchers lifestyle, we aren't sure, but we are totally here to support it.

If you are planning on throwing a themed party such as a baby shower, kiddos birthday, or even a bridal shower you have to check out these DIY cow print centerpieces made from TikToker and creative @.aalshlp . They are adorable, easy to make, and mooing for some attention.

These little cow mason jars are so cute and could double as party favors for your guest, thats of course if you are okay with breaking the herd up.

To make the mason jars the woman paints the glasses a frosty bright white, she then draws on the jars with a pencil and paints on the black cow ovals. To finish off the look she ties small golden cow bells around the neck of the jars with jute twine.

These would be perfect to put dried flowers in, fresh flowers, candle sticks, or other items you would want to show off as a center piece!

