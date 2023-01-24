ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Who Else Was Today Years Old When They Learned That Oven Doors Easily Pop off for Cleaning?

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pg9Kq_0kPo9l8z00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

What, in your opinion, is your least favorite thing to clean in your kitchen ? For me, it tends to be a toss-up between the fridge or my oven, but the oven tends to win out over the ‘thing I’d most like to avoid’. My personal oven has a glass top that seems to never get as clean as I wish it would, and cleaning the inside is just a huge headache, not to mention if I accidentally dropped anything and the door suddenly has something burnt onto it.

But it seems that I may have been going about things all wrong, as Dustin Hadley aka That40YearOldGuy pointed out recently on TikTok!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, I am personally… older than I should be admitting when it comes to not knowing this specific oven hack. I’ve been living on my own for decades now, and that means cleaning my kitchen, especially my stove, for decades as well. Come to find out, I could have made cleaning the darn stove a ton easier.

The only thing that makes me feel better is that I am not the only one, thankfully.

So, Dustin got this from another creator, but he wants to prove it on his own stove. The ‘hack’ is that the front of your stove should actually pop off rather easily, meaning you can pull it off and out, and take it somewhere else to clean it… I personally didn’t believe it at first, or thought that maybe it was only certain kinds of stoves, but apparently not.

All you have to do is open up your stove door, and there should be two hinges at the base, one on each side. Unlock those hinges, slide your door out and… that’s literally it… Clean it, dry it all off, slide it back in and voila. A clean oven door in a fraction of the time and effort.

Wish I’d known this before…


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
msn.com

I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy