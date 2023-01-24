Read full article on original website
Intuitive Q4 profit slips on costs to boost share of robotic surgery market
Q4 Net income: $439 million (non-GAAP) Intuitive Surgical said fourth-quarter earnings were curbed by higher costs and after the company placed fewer of its flagship robotic da Vinci Surgical Systems. The company had forewarned investors that sales would fall short of analyst estimates earlier this month even as it kept...
Medtronic wearable partner files for bankruptcy but plans to continue ‘without interruption’
Rockley Photonics has filed for bankruptcy 10 months after partnering with Medtronic on the development of wearable devices. While Rockley works with two of the top five medtech companies, plus six leading smart watch manufacturers including Apple, it has run into financial problems. The company wants to “continue to conduct...
3M’s healthcare unit Q4 earnings drop on nurse shortages, falling hospital budgets
Q4 Earnings per share (Adjusted for entire company): $2.28. 2022 Earnings per share (Adjusted for entire company): $10.10. 3M’s healthcare unit posted a drop in profit and revenue in the fourth quarter as healthcare procedure volumes were hurt by nurse shortages and declining hospital budgets in the period. The...
Medtech regulation outlook in 2023: Faster approvals among priorities as AI moves to fore
For medical device makers – and the patients who rely on them – 2023 is poised to be a year of challenge and change for regulation. A post-COVID-19 surge in applications for review and the burgeoning role of artificial intelligence and machine learning — combined with swift advances in monitoring technology and wearable sensors — have pushed digital health to the fore.
