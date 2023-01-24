ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
medtechdive.com

Intuitive Q4 profit slips on costs to boost share of robotic surgery market

Q4 Net income: $439 million (non-GAAP) Intuitive Surgical said fourth-quarter earnings were curbed by higher costs and after the company placed fewer of its flagship robotic da Vinci Surgical Systems. The company had forewarned investors that sales would fall short of analyst estimates earlier this month even as it kept...
medtechdive.com

3M’s healthcare unit Q4 earnings drop on nurse shortages, falling hospital budgets

Q4 Earnings per share (Adjusted for entire company): $2.28. 2022 Earnings per share (Adjusted for entire company): $10.10. 3M’s healthcare unit posted a drop in profit and revenue in the fourth quarter as healthcare procedure volumes were hurt by nurse shortages and declining hospital budgets in the period. The...
medtechdive.com

Medtech regulation outlook in 2023: Faster approvals among priorities as AI moves to fore

For medical device makers – and the patients who rely on them – 2023 is poised to be a year of challenge and change for regulation. A post-COVID-19 surge in applications for review and the burgeoning role of artificial intelligence and machine learning — combined with swift advances in monitoring technology and wearable sensors — have pushed digital health to the fore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy