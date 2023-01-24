ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eater

20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night

San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Kingfisher’s Chef Is San Diego’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist

A San Diego chef is among 2023’s semifinalists for James Beard Awards. Widely recognized as the Oscars of the food industry, the James Beard Foundation’s committee “long list”on Wednesday, January 25, naming those exceptional restaurants, bars, and industry professionals who are under consideration. Jonathan Bautista of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Wild Animal Park mouse heads for Guinness record

ESCONDIDO — On Feb. 8, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will attempt to secure a Guinness World Records title for “Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care” to recognize Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Patrick Stewart. Pat was born on July 14, 2013 at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Archer’s Arrow Coffee House

Where: Archer’s Arrow Coffee House, 170 Main St, Vista, CA 92084 – Inside The Rylan. Open: M-F 6:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Sat 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM and Sun 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Tasting Notes: Roasted Walnut, Dried Fruit, Baker’s Chocolate. Price:...
VISTA, CA
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!

If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hispanosnews.com

San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

