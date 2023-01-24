Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Coronado Beach offers the finest of beach living.MoonCoronado, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Related
Eater
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night
San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Opening First Scoop Shop in San Diego
Santa Barbara Born Ice Cream Shop Joining The Forum in Carlsbad
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
Prince Street Pizza Opens First San Diego Location
Popular New York City Pizza Place Opens Downtown on January 27th
Eater
Kingfisher’s Chef Is San Diego’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist
A San Diego chef is among 2023’s semifinalists for James Beard Awards. Widely recognized as the Oscars of the food industry, the James Beard Foundation’s committee “long list”on Wednesday, January 25, naming those exceptional restaurants, bars, and industry professionals who are under consideration. Jonathan Bautista of...
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
Wicked Chicken to Open Third Restaurant in San Diego
Premium Chicken Wings and Craft Beer Promised at New Spot in East Village
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
WATCH: Pacific Ocean Mysteriously Turns Bright Pink Off California Coast
You definitely don't see this every day.
Coast News
Wild Animal Park mouse heads for Guinness record
ESCONDIDO — On Feb. 8, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will attempt to secure a Guinness World Records title for “Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care” to recognize Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Patrick Stewart. Pat was born on July 14, 2013 at...
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
San Diego restaurant among Yelp's 'Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada'
If you’re in the mood for pizza, there are plenty of great places around San Diego to grab a slice or a whole pie, but just one local restaurant made Yelp’s "Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada."
Coast News
Archer’s Arrow Coffee House
Where: Archer’s Arrow Coffee House, 170 Main St, Vista, CA 92084 – Inside The Rylan. Open: M-F 6:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Sat 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM and Sun 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Tasting Notes: Roasted Walnut, Dried Fruit, Baker’s Chocolate. Price:...
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park
An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Comments / 0