12 Striking Photos of Robin Holzken in Kenya

The model appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue each year between 2018 and 2020.

Robin Holzken made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas. In the two years that followed, she returned for the SI Swimsuit Issue, traveling to Kenya with photographer Yu Tsai in ’19 and visiting Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands in 2020 when Josie Clough snapped her photos.

Holzken began modeling at just 16 years old, and in addition to SI Swimsuit, she’s been featured in campaigns with major fashion brands like Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.

While her first and most recent SI Swimsuit features took place at the beach, Holzken’s 2019 photo shoot showcased the Dutch model in the beautiful East African country of Kenya.

“I really like to be in front of the camera. I get to be a different person every time, because I’m always given new characters,” she told SI Swimsuit of her love of modeling. “I love traveling, meeting new people, getting to know new people. That’s my favorite part.”

Holzken, who was born in the Netherlands before moving to New York City, said she loves the way the SI Swimsuit brand portrays women.

“When I came to America, I noticed the Swimsuit Issue everywhere... When I was finally shooting and when it was really happening for me, I was screaming, I couldn’t believe it at first until I was shooting,” she stated.

Below are 12 of our favorite images of Holzken captured at her photo shoot at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp in Kenya.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated