ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Swim

12 Striking Photos of Robin Holzken in Kenya

By Cara O’Bleness
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Au2bY_0kPo8LQQ00

The model appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue each year between 2018 and 2020.

Robin Holzken made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas. In the two years that followed, she returned for the SI Swimsuit Issue, traveling to Kenya with photographer Yu Tsai in ’19 and visiting Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands in 2020 when Josie Clough snapped her photos.

Holzken began modeling at just 16 years old, and in addition to SI Swimsuit, she’s been featured in campaigns with major fashion brands like Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.

While her first and most recent SI Swimsuit features took place at the beach, Holzken’s 2019 photo shoot showcased the Dutch model in the beautiful East African country of Kenya.

“I really like to be in front of the camera. I get to be a different person every time, because I’m always given new characters,” she told SI Swimsuit of her love of modeling. “I love traveling, meeting new people, getting to know new people. That’s my favorite part.”

Holzken, who was born in the Netherlands before moving to New York City, said she loves the way the SI Swimsuit brand portrays women.

“When I came to America, I noticed the Swimsuit Issue everywhere... When I was finally shooting and when it was really happening for me, I was screaming, I couldn’t believe it at first until I was shooting,” she stated.

Below are 12 of our favorite images of Holzken captured at her photo shoot at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp in Kenya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Taf9j_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4kVz_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnZh4_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1AkW_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Se9T_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23x04z_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqSqg_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXVJz_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gW6v_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENh76_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeZbC_0kPo8LQQ00

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
545
Followers
183
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy