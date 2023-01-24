Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County seeking input on website redesign
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County on Thursday published a website survey for its residents to provide input on everything from how they prefer to receive information to what types of information are most important and useful, to the way the website looks and functions and many issues in between.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID restricts beach access for out of district employees
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to take away employee access to beaches in a 3-2 vote. The move has been described by IVGID Public Works workers as “chipping away” at employees, according to Chairman Matthew Dent.
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newton Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln City Council Committee appointments became heated Tuesday
The fire was lit when Councilmember Holly Andreatta pulled a resolution in a consent motion to approve the City Council appointments to city, county and regional committees at Tuesday’s council meeting. The mayor each year assigns City Council members to committees such as airport, flood, and economic development. “I’m...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
mymotherlode.com
PAWS Merges All Wildlife To Calaveras County Sanctuary
San Andreas, CA – Capuchin monkey Zeppo, PAWS pictured in the image box, has a new home, as PAWS has relocated all the animals from its two other wildlife refuges in California to its San Andreas sanctuary in Calaveras County. “As of this month, all of the rescued and...
theregistrysocal.com
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
mymotherlode.com
Public Safety Concerns Have Closed Section of Wards Ferry Road
Tuolumne County, CA – A stretch of Wards Ferry Road was closed this morning due to public safety concerns over storm damage on the roadway. The closure will also allow Tuolumne County Public Works crews to assess the situation, which they plan to do tomorrow. The closed span is between Richards Ranch and 17077 Wards Ferry Road in the Sonora area. The decision to shut down the area, according to road officials, came after finding “substantial storm damage,” which included several land and rock slides. They added that one area of major concern is where the road appears to be “sliding away.”
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mail delivery resumes to previously impacted routes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Delivery has resumed in the south Meyers, North and South Upper Truckee neighborhoods and mail is no longer being held at the post office, officials said on Wednesday. The Postal Service said carriers are delivering to those locations daily. Carriers across the Tahoe Basin,...
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
mymotherlode.com
Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
mymotherlode.com
Travel Delays On Mono Way Thursday
Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays on Thursday evening if traveling along Mono Way in Sonora. Comcast is working with SEFNCO Communications out of Livermore to perform splicing work at three separate locations on Mono Way, on either side of the Greenley Road intersection. Each area where the work needs to be done will require closing one lane of traffic. One will be just past the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center signage in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Another is just past the Diana J. White Cancer Institute building across from the Timberhills Shopping Center, and the third is in front of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, formerly the Front Porch building. The three worksite locations are also shown as red rectangles on the image box map provided by Comcast.
Emergency repairs approved for Rocklin sinkhole
(KTXL) — A portion of roadway in Rocklin has been closed since Jan. 16 after stormwater damaged a culvert under the road and created a 12-foot wide sinkhole. On Tuesday night the Rocklin City Council approved a resolution to begin emergency repairs on the roadway on Midas Avenue between Argonaut Avenue and 5th Street. Midas […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Glotzbach sentenced to 360 days in custody, two years of formal probation
Former Roseville wastewater official Kenneth Glotzbach was sentenced to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation Wednesday for using public funds to pay for a woman’s law tuition and transportation expenses. Glotzbach’s formal probation will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. Glotzbach,...
Comments / 0