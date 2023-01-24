ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County seeking input on website redesign

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County on Thursday published a website survey for its residents to provide input on everything from how they prefer to receive information to what types of information are most important and useful, to the way the website looks and functions and many issues in between.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

IVGID restricts beach access for out of district employees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to take away employee access to beaches in a 3-2 vote. The move has been described by IVGID Public Works workers as “chipping away” at employees, according to Chairman Matthew Dent.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newton Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln City Council Committee appointments became heated Tuesday

The fire was lit when Councilmember Holly Andreatta pulled a resolution in a consent motion to approve the City Council appointments to city, county and regional committees at Tuesday’s council meeting. The mayor each year assigns City Council members to committees such as airport, flood, and economic development. “I’m...
LINCOLN, CA
mymotherlode.com

PAWS Merges All Wildlife To Calaveras County Sanctuary

San Andreas, CA – Capuchin monkey Zeppo, PAWS pictured in the image box, has a new home, as PAWS has relocated all the animals from its two other wildlife refuges in California to its San Andreas sanctuary in Calaveras County. “As of this month, all of the rescued and...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Public Safety Concerns Have Closed Section of Wards Ferry Road

Tuolumne County, CA – A stretch of Wards Ferry Road was closed this morning due to public safety concerns over storm damage on the roadway. The closure will also allow Tuolumne County Public Works crews to assess the situation, which they plan to do tomorrow. The closed span is between Richards Ranch and 17077 Wards Ferry Road in the Sonora area. The decision to shut down the area, according to road officials, came after finding “substantial storm damage,” which included several land and rock slides. They added that one area of major concern is where the road appears to be “sliding away.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
Nevada Current

Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Travel Delays On Mono Way Thursday

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays on Thursday evening if traveling along Mono Way in Sonora. Comcast is working with SEFNCO Communications out of Livermore to perform splicing work at three separate locations on Mono Way, on either side of the Greenley Road intersection. Each area where the work needs to be done will require closing one lane of traffic. One will be just past the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center signage in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Another is just past the Diana J. White Cancer Institute building across from the Timberhills Shopping Center, and the third is in front of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, formerly the Front Porch building. The three worksite locations are also shown as red rectangles on the image box map provided by Comcast.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Emergency repairs approved for Rocklin sinkhole

(KTXL) — A portion of roadway in Rocklin has been closed since Jan. 16 after stormwater damaged a culvert under the road and created a 12-foot wide sinkhole. On Tuesday night the Rocklin City Council approved a resolution to begin emergency repairs on the roadway on Midas Avenue between Argonaut Avenue and 5th Street. Midas […]
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Glotzbach sentenced to 360 days in custody, two years of formal probation

Former Roseville wastewater official Kenneth Glotzbach was sentenced to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation Wednesday for using public funds to pay for a woman’s law tuition and transportation expenses. Glotzbach’s formal probation will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. Glotzbach,...
ROSEVILLE, CA

