Read full article on original website
Related
Was Nero really playing the flute when he saw the burning Rome? The story of the eccentric king is full of mysteries
King Nero of Rome takes the name of India a lot. On seeing the people lying in lethargy, they say with a smile - when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. It is said that Nero himself had set the fire. But was Rome really burnt? And what was the king doing then?
NY Times Names This Connecticut City One of 52 Places Around the World to Visit in 2023
WOW! This is remarkable! Alexander Lobrano is a prominent and respected freelance food and travel writer who's written three books on those subjects. In addition, he recently wrote an article for the New York Times titled "52 Places to Go in 2023." Included in those 52 places are London, Kangaroo...
5 new books to read this week
New releases range from the Gothic to the post-apocalyptic…Fiction1. The Mysterious Case Of The Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett is published in hardback by Viper, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.99). Available now🚨Exciting Book Mail🚨My copy of The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by @JaniceHallett has arrived and I can’t wait to get stuck in! @ViperBooks pic.twitter.com/GGxWhc8WJX— Susie’s Book Reviews (@susiesbookrevs) January 13, 2023Janice Hallett’s latest offering, The Mysterious Case Of The Alperton Angels, tells the tale of true crime writer, Amanda Bailey. She’s attempting to track down a baby who narrowly escaped the clutches of the sinister Alperton Angels cult...
Sleepover at the 'Natural History Museum' in London Is a History Buff's Dream
They're bringing "Night at The Museum" to life!
The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup
The Wheel of Doll by Jonathan Ames (Pushkin Vertigo, £8.99) This is perfect hardboiled crime fiction for the 21st century, making excellent use of noir tropes but without the distaste for humanity displayed by writers such as Raymond Chandler. LA investigator Happy Doll is a Buddhist who says prayers for the bad guys and enjoys spending time with his dog. The second novel in the series sees him on the trail of a missing woman who turns out to be a former girlfriend. Mary DeAngelo says she is desperate to find her long-lost mother, a junkie living rough in Washington state, but Doll soon senses something off about both Mary and her husband, and things turn ugly. At once implausible – our hero, a 51-year-old with a single kidney, gets stomped, shot and thrown unconscious into a river, but keeps going – and entirely real, The Wheel of Doll has a propulsive plot, frictionless prose and plenty of dark humour.
Woman, modernist, West Indian: the haunted life of Jean Rhys
The life of Dominican-born writer Jean Rhys is at once well-known and mysterious. Her career dipped and soared across both halves of the last century, across changes of name (Ella Gwendoline “Gwen” Rees Williams, Ella Lenglet, Jean Rhys) and changes of location (West Indies, England, Europe). Review: I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys – Miranda Seymour (Harper Collins). Her early adult years were full. There had been a career on the stage as a chorus dancer, liaisons with wealthy men, and marriage to a charming Dutch bigamist and fraudster, which took her to The Hague,...
waldina.com
Happy 141st Birthday Virginia Woolf
Today is the 141st birthday of the writer Virginia Woolf. An Edward Albee play, numerous novels and artwork, postage stamps, exhibits, and several contemporary writers all credit her influence. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME:...
History's Most Notorious Female Pirates
"Lady buccaneer" may not sound like a job description our great-great-grandmothers would have gone for, but according to historians, many women did pursue lives of plunder on the high seas.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Immigrant Tale Explores the Foundations of Love and Fate
There’s a unique emotional displacement that happens to people who migrated when they were old enough to have forged memories of life in their homeland but still young enough to be remolded by a new environment. As the years mount, and you become someone else somewhere else, that previous existence, now so distant from your current reality, begins to fade into a corner of your subconscious covered in the cobwebs of nostalgia.
ComicBook
Urban Explorers Tour Wayne Manor From Batman Begins, Now Abandoned
Mentmore Towers, the sprawling English mansion that stood in for Wayne Manor in 2005's Batman Begins, is in a state of disrepair and neglect, as documented by a short video by "Deserted Places," an Instagram account dedicated to finding abandoned, neglected spaces and documenting them. Commenters suggest that the building is not actually abandoned in the strictest sense -- you can visit it legally as a "museum," which discourages theft or vandalism -- but it appears from a quick search of the internet that they are confusing Mentmore for Wollaton Hall in Nottingham, which was Wayne Manor in The Dark Knight Rises. Mentmore Towers, built decades after Wollaton, borrowed significantly from the design of the building, making them virtually identical from the outside. Wollaton remains in much better condition, and is home to Nottingham Natural History Museum.
Comments / 0