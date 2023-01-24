ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand

By Register now >>
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8njD_0kPo77TO00

While business operations are generally black and white (hello, spreadsheets,) there are often unique cultural and environmental nuances that drive how a Black-owned brand is developed and launched, ultimately shaping how it is received and grows in the marketplace. Learn from global executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, how to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Also, discover how to go beyond checking a DEI box, to enhancing any company's operations with Black-owned brands.

Secure your spot today!

Register now >>

About the Speaker:

Zakiya Larry, immediate past Chief Communications Officer for Constellation, a group within Stagwell, elevates brands and awareness through visibility strategy, media coaching, speaking and PR training, crisis mitigation and strategic public relations.

Zakiya's media features as an expert include: The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine (.com,) FOX News Radio Network, BlackEnterprise.com, The Washington Post, ESSENCE, Ebony, and many others.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
FLORIDA STATE
Entrepreneur

3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023

January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Essence

First Look: Target’s Black Beyond Measure Collection For Black History Month

The curated collection is a compilation of products made by Black artists that encompass joy. Check out the home and wellness goods that we can't get enough of. This year Target is kicking off Black History Month by honoring Black business owners and creators for its eighth consecutive year. They’re elevating the voices of Black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members, and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the Black community with the 2023 Black Beyond Measure campaign and collection.
marketplace.org

What is the black market?

It’s the start of a brand-new season, and Bridget and Ryan visit a local school for a Career Day assembly. When hunger strikes, they get caught up in an underground, “black market” snack operation that gets them into a bit of trouble. Today, we’ll learn all about the black market, what it is, why some people turn to black markets to buy the things they want or need, and some potential consequences.
TEXAS STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy