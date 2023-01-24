ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Media coalition seeks release of grand jury findings on Trump’s role in Georgia’s 2020 election

By By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — A lawyer for a coalition of media outlets asked a Fulton County judge Tuesday to release the final report of a special purpose grand jury that investigated then-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“There is genuine public interest in what these grand jurors found,” Thomas Clyde told Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during a 90-minute hearing.

But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said releasing the special grand jury’s findings in the case could jeopardize the rights of future defendants who may be indicted to a fair trial.

“We want to make sure everyone is treated fairly,” Willis said. “For future defendants to be treated fairly, it is not appropriate at this time to have this report released.”

Willis empaneled the special purpose grand jury early last year to investigate whether Trump and/or others unlawfully interfered in Georgia’s election results.

Those efforts included a phone call Trump placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 urging him to “find” 11,780 votes, the margin that would have been needed to put Republican Trump over the top in Georgia. Instead, Democrat Joe Biden carried the Peach State’s 16 electoral votes.

On another front, Georgia Republicans assembled an “alternate” slate of electors who met at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020 to vote for Trump on the same day the actual slate of electors were in another part of the building casting their Electoral College votes for Biden.

Willis will use the special purpose grand jury’s findings to inform her decision whether to empanel a grand jury to consider whether to indict the former president and/or his associates on criminal charges.

When the special purpose panel completed its work earlier this month, the jurors voted to ask McBurney to order their findings released to the public. On Tuesday, Clyde cited the jurors’ request as a factor in the media coalition’s efforts to put its findings out for public scrutiny.

But Fulton Assistant District Attorney Donald Wakeford said going public with the report now could taint what he characterized as an ongoing investigation.

“Ongoing criminal investigations are not subject to public scrutiny,” he said. “It is premature to make the report public at this time.”

But Clyde cited previous instances in Georgia where a special purpose grand jury has recommended prosecution of a named individual, and the information was subsequently published in its entirety.

“Ongoing investigations frequently continue after there is significant disclosure of information in a case,” he said. “This is what would happen here.”

McBurney promised careful consideration of what he called a complex case.

“I’ll think about this a little bit,” the judge told the lawyers. “There will be no rash decisions.”

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Law & Crime

‘Decisions Are Imminent’: Georgia DA Investigating Trump Warns Releasing Grand Jury Report Could Compromise 2020 Election Cases

The Georgia district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump in a wide ranging probee over a wide-ranging probe of 2020 election-related crimes urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report that could recommend prosecution. “In this case, the state understands the media’s interest and the world’s...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church

The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
ATLANTA, GA
News Channel Nebraska

'Decisions are imminent' on charges in Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is "imminent." At a hearing in Atlanta on whether...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy