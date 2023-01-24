A court in Ibiza, Spain has opened up an investigation into claims that UFC fighter Conor McGregor attacked a woman during lavish celebrations for his 34th birthday on his three-deck yacht last July.The martial arts fighter is said to have invited the woman, who has not been named, to his private yacht after partying with her at the Ocean Beach Club, according to the Majorica Daily Bulletin. His wife and other friends were also on his luxury yacht, estimated to be worth nearly $4 million.While on the yacht, the woman, who has known McGregor since they lived in the same...

2 DAYS AGO