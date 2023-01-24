ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Report: Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview For Chargers' Offensive Coordinator Job

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT3d0_0kPo69H300

Thomas Brown of the Rams is the latest candidate the Chargers are eyeing for their offensive coordinator opening.

The Chargers have identified another candidate to interview for the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, brining the total to five coaches who are in the running for the job up to this point.

After previously requesting permission to speak with Zac Robinson and Greg Olson of the Rams, Jerrod Johnson of the Vikings and Luke Steckel of the Titans, the Chargers' latest candidate they've shown interest in is Thomas Brown, the Rams' assistant head coach and tight ends coach, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Brown has had a lot of momentum surrounding himself during the hiring cycle the past two seasons. He came up the coaching ranks as a running backs coach, featuring stops at Wisconsin and Georgia. Brown made the coaching jump to the NFL in 2020, joining Sean McVay's staff as the running backs coach.

McVay has continually referenced Brown the past few seasons as a key voice in their building, indicating the influence he has to offer.

Brown was given the title of assistant head coach in 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, Brown moved into the role of the Rams' tight ends coach.

In addition to the Chargers' plan to interview Brown, the Washington Commanders have also requested permission to do so.

Brown and Chargers coach Brandon Staley have familiarity with one another, crossing paths in 2020, when Staley served as the Rams' defensive coordinator.

The Chargers are looking to improve their rushing attack and Brown, who offers a strong impact on the running game, could establish a well-rounded scheme that elevates the offense into becoming a more balanced operation.

The Chargers formally announced Monday night they've completed an interview with Robinson, the Rams quarterback coach, for their offensive coordinator opening.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Patriots reportedly hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made their choice at offensive coordinator, and they are going with Bill O'Brien.O'Brien's return to New England was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday morning.O'Brien had been considered the favorite to land the job, given his vast experience as an offensive play-caller and his five years of experience working on Bill Belichick's staff. Still, the Patriots conducted a full search, interviewing current tight ends coach Nick Caley, Cardinals wide receivers coach/associate head coach Shawn Jefferson, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Oregon associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator. Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marconews.com

Reports: Texans schedule second head coach interviews with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Giants OC Mike Kafka

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero appears to be a finalist for the Houston Texans' head coach opening. The Texans have scheduled a second-round interview with Evero, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Evero also had a first-round interview with the Broncos for their head coach opening, but at the time of this writing, Denver has not set up a second-round interview with Evero (or any other candidates).
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question

These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support.  On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Announce They Completed Second Interviews With Ejiro Evero & Mike Kafka

The Houston Texans announced that they have completed their second interviews with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coach job. Evero has been in demand this offseason and also interviewed for the Broncos, Colts and Cardinals’ vacancies. The Falcons also looked to interview him for its defensive coordinator job, but Denver denied Atlanta’s request.
HOUSTON, TX
nfltraderumors.co

Chargers Complete Interview With Jerrod Johnson For OC Job

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that they have completed their interview with Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job. Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
WAAY-TV

AP source: Alabama's Bill O'Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. O’Brien spent...
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
334
Followers
882
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy