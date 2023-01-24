Report: Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview For Chargers' Offensive Coordinator Job

Thomas Brown of the Rams is the latest candidate the Chargers are eyeing for their offensive coordinator opening.

The Chargers have identified another candidate to interview for the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, brining the total to five coaches who are in the running for the job up to this point.

After previously requesting permission to speak with Zac Robinson and Greg Olson of the Rams, Jerrod Johnson of the Vikings and Luke Steckel of the Titans, the Chargers' latest candidate they've shown interest in is Thomas Brown, the Rams' assistant head coach and tight ends coach, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Brown has had a lot of momentum surrounding himself during the hiring cycle the past two seasons. He came up the coaching ranks as a running backs coach, featuring stops at Wisconsin and Georgia. Brown made the coaching jump to the NFL in 2020, joining Sean McVay's staff as the running backs coach.

McVay has continually referenced Brown the past few seasons as a key voice in their building, indicating the influence he has to offer.

Brown was given the title of assistant head coach in 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, Brown moved into the role of the Rams' tight ends coach.

In addition to the Chargers' plan to interview Brown, the Washington Commanders have also requested permission to do so.

Brown and Chargers coach Brandon Staley have familiarity with one another, crossing paths in 2020, when Staley served as the Rams' defensive coordinator.

The Chargers are looking to improve their rushing attack and Brown, who offers a strong impact on the running game, could establish a well-rounded scheme that elevates the offense into becoming a more balanced operation.

The Chargers formally announced Monday night they've completed an interview with Robinson, the Rams quarterback coach, for their offensive coordinator opening.

