Even more Gasparilla 2023 events
We are once again ...bringing you a slew of Gaspy events . Have at it, ya rascals .
- Looking for a fido friendly Gasparilla option? Stop by The Dog Bar Pirate Party (2300 Central Ave.) on Fri., Jan. 27, from 8-10 p.m. for a doggie costume contest, raffle, and Jell-o shots. A portion of the proceeds goes to Safe Paws Rescue.
- Take a break from watching the parade + bring the littlest mateys over to GreenWise Market in Water Street Tampa (555 Channelside Dr.) for a pirate-themed craft day . Then, eat your spoils.
- For the best parade views, book tickets to the Westin’s Gasparilla Extravaganza. The family-friendly party overlooks the action + benefits Father of Mine, a mental health focused charity.
- After the festivities, consider joining your fellow Tampanians to clean up some of the wreckage. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful is hosting a cleanup Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8-11 a.m. to pick up beads and more. Register online for more information.
