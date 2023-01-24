ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even more Gasparilla 2023 events

Pick up those festive beads before they end up in the Hillsborough River or Tampa Bay.

Photo by City of Tampa

We are once again ...bringing you a slew of Gaspy events . Have at it, ya rascals .
  • Looking for a fido friendly Gasparilla option? Stop by The Dog Bar Pirate Party (2300 Central Ave.) on Fri., Jan. 27, from 8-10 p.m. for a doggie costume contest, raffle, and Jell-o shots. A portion of the proceeds goes to Safe Paws Rescue.
  • Take a break from watching the parade + bring the littlest mateys over to GreenWise Market in Water Street Tampa (555 Channelside Dr.) for a pirate-themed craft day . Then, eat your spoils.
  • For the best parade views, book tickets to the Westin’s Gasparilla Extravaganza. The family-friendly party overlooks the action + benefits Father of Mine, a mental health focused charity.
  • After the festivities, consider joining your fellow Tampanians to clean up some of the wreckage. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful is hosting a cleanup Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8-11 a.m. to pick up beads and more. Register online for more information.
You’re the captain now , head over to our events page for more pirate-related fun.

