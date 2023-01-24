When the Seattle Mariners first acquired Andrés Muñoz from the Padres he was easily the biggest unknown in the deal, still a long way off from returning from injury and with very little major league experience under his belt. In many ways, baseball is a sport of uncertainty, and of reading between the lines: of asking questions, and seeking answers. As the sport continues to evolve we’ve found more advanced ways of asking these questions, and of answering them. Yet for all the ways we have to track value, and predict it, we will always be left with some unknowns. There will always be what-ifs, uncertainties, and “could have been”. As much as we strive to predict the future of prospects and players at every level, and by extension the team, there is no clearer answer than when we finally get to see results. Nearly two and a half years removed from the deal that brought Muñoz to Seattle, and after a full year of play, he has answered many questions for us with his results.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO