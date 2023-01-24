Read full article on original website
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
Person critically injured in Central shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding after a person was reportedly shot near Central Thursday evening, Jan. 26. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The shooting reportedly happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette Drive and Cedar Glen Drive. No other information has...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
Friend remembers life of Lafayette woman killed by ex-husband; says to never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggest Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, the victim’s ex-husband. News Ten’s […]
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12
A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
brproud.com
Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
wbrz.com
One dead, one in critical condition after double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. Authorities said the shooting happened on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Two people were struck by gunfire, and the coroner was called out to the scene for one of the victims. The second...
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BR house fire ruled arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 has been ruled as arson, according to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials say firefighters arrived at a home located just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ford Street off of Plank Road.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
brproud.com
Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
