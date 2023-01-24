ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested by Phoenix police for trying to sell a tiger cub online

By Clayton Klapper
Phoenix police say a man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub online.

According to police, the man advertised the cub for sale on social media.

Undercover officers negotiated to purchase the tiger before arresting 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz was also reportedly in possession of baby snapping turtles and a baby American Alligator when he was arrested.

According to court paperwork, Alcaraz told police he purchased the tiger from a man for $8,000 recently because the man "wasn't taking care of" the cub and he felt bad for it. Alcaraz reportedly negotiated to sell the tiger for $20,000 to officers before he was arrested.

ABC15 talked with neighbors nearby who say they were shocked to find out they lived next to a home with exotic animals in it.

"That's very shocking, definitely. I know they have pit bulls because I have pit bulls as well. I only ever thought they had dogs. I never would have imagined they would any other kind of animals," said one neighbor who didn't want to disclose her name.

"Kind of scary because our kids go outside," another neighbor said.

All of the animals seized were released to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife for future care.

Alcaraz was arrested and faces one count of possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations.

