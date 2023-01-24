ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Cedar Creek School's senior student named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
RUSTON, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officials of Cedar Creek School announced that their graduating senior, Devika Dua, was named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to officials, Dua is one of more than 5,000 candidates for the program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students who are expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2023. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic, artistic achievements, strong character, leadership qualities, and involvement in their communities and school activities.

Dua founded the Cedar Creek Medical Club and initiated a local environmental advocacy project called ECOTOTE that brings the Ruston community together to paint and use tote bags over plastic bags in local grocery stores. Dua is also the current Louisiana DECA Vice President of Leadership.

She is also involved in research through internships at the Cellular Neuroscience Lab, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and independent projects that have earned her second place at the National Biomedical Engineering Society Annual Meeting in 2022.

