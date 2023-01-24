Read full article on original website
Teacher had warned school about 6-year-old student’s behavior prior to shooting
25-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, had repeatedly warned the school about her student’s behavior prior to being shot.
Hilliard teacher resigns after accusation of decade-old relationship with high school student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to […]
Fourth student sues Johnson County school, choir teacher after being filmed changing
The anonymous plaintiff said Joseph Heidesch posted videos, photos online of girls undressing. The suit also alleges staff may have known Heidesch required girls to change in his office.
High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class
A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered the bodies of Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51 An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads. Police believe the...
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
Virginia parents of 6-year-old suspected school shooter could face charges: expert
The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first grade teacher will likely not face charges, according to experts. However, the parent's of the boy could under gun safety laws.
Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence
An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
Woman Who Discovered Her Own College Roommate Nearly Beaten To Death Comes To Defense Of University Of Idaho Surviving Roommate
“I really hope that the media can just back off a little bit…and allow her to heal, because it’s going to be a long process,” Alanna Zabel said of surviving University of Idaho roommate Dylan Mortensen. A woman who discovered her college roommate nearly beaten to death...
Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide
A student aide who worked with Dr. Marinus Iwuchukwu described the victim as "genuinely, just such a kindhearted person" A beloved professor was stabbed to death in a Tuesday murder-suicide at his Wilkins Township, Penn., home. His wife then shot herself to death. According to a statement from the Allegheny County Department of Police, officers arrived a little before 10 a.m. at a local home to check on the welfare of a couple involved in a "violent domestic" dispute. A third party had told police someone inside the...
Madison Brooks: Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred
A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18; have been charged with the rape of 19-year-old student Madison Brooks, before she was struck by a car and killed.Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister,...
Parents of Kaylee Goncalves, murdered Idaho student, say she was preparing to move before slayings
The parents of a University of Idaho student who was killed along with three others said she had recently moved from the house where the slayings took place in November, but had gone back to show her close friend her new car and attend a nearby party. Kristi and Steve...
Family reaches $2.9 million settlement in lawsuit over Bowling Green State University hazing death
The family of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who prosecutors said died from alcohol intoxication during a 2021 fraternity hazing, has reached a $2.9 million settlement with the university, the family's attorney announced Monday.
Who Was Madison Brooks? Four Arrested Over Rape and Death of Student
Two of the males involved were charged with third-degree rape, while the other two males were charged with principle to rape.
Woman, 29, arrested after enrolling at high school, posing as freshman
A woman was apprehended in northern New Jersey this week after allegedly using a forged birth certificate to enroll at a local high school, authorities said. The woman, identified as Hyejeong Shin, 29, faces a single, third-degree charge for providing a false government document with intent to verify age or identity, the New Brunswick Police Department said in a news release issued after her arrest on Tuesday. Shin is accused of presenting a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education in an attempt to attend public high school classes "as a juvenile" student, according to the police department.As...
Ohio school asks court dismiss anti-LGBTQ+ lawsuit based on ‘innuendo’
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard City Schools officials are requesting a federal court dismiss a lawsuit by eight parents suing the district for LGBTQ-inclusion efforts. The district is arguing the parent’s lawsuit “consists of thread-bare assertions, innuendo, rumor, and spurious legal conclusions,” according to the motion filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern […]
Boarding School Accused of Ignoring Sick Teens’ Pleas Until Day She Died
A 17-year-old Native American girl’s pleas for medical care were allegedly denied for weeks by her boarding school until she eventually collapsed and died on Dec. 20, NBC News reported, citing school staff members. Those in charge at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, allegedly told Taylor Goodridge to “suck it up” and take an aspirin, as they assumed her repeated reports of throwing up and feeling ill were a bit to receive attention or miss class. Instead, her family alleges in a lawsuit, Goodridge was suffering from sepsis, a life-threatening condition that arises from a body’s response to infection....
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
