Upper Saucon Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Warehouse developer Indus Realty Trust buys South Whitehall land for $2.3M

Indus Realty Trust, a developer and manager of industrial properties, has purchased 11 acres in South Whitehall Township for $2.3 million. The New York-based company plans to put a 90,000-square-foot warehouse on the 1215 Hausman Road property, which was owned earlier by Lee Butz. There is a barn on the property that will be razed to clear the way for construction and a parking lot.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023

If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Bill would refund rent payments to tenants if landlords don’t make mandated repairs in 90 day window

DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware House seeks to give tenants a way to hold landlords accountable when repairs that threaten the safety of tenants are neglected. Under House Bill 37, tenants who report their landlords on safety violations or failure to adhere to housing standards could make rent payments to Delaware Courts rather than directly to the landlord.
DELAWARE STATE
PennLive.com

1 killed in Pa. Turnpike ramp crash: reports

A person was killed in a deadly crash on the Parkway East near an on-ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Thursday morning, according to reports. State police said the crash occurred a little after 5:30 a.m. when a passenger van failed to maintain its lane and lost control, hitting a guide rail and going down an embankment, according to WPXI.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

