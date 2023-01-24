Read full article on original website
Fast-food chain, oil-change center proposed off Route 248 in Nazareth area
A new development is being proposed in the Nazareth area that will feature frying oil and oil changes. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Take 5 oil change center are being planned in Lower Nazareth Township. Easton Eastgate LLC representatives went before the Lower Nazareth Township Zoning Hearing Board with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse developer Indus Realty Trust buys South Whitehall land for $2.3M
Indus Realty Trust, a developer and manager of industrial properties, has purchased 11 acres in South Whitehall Township for $2.3 million. The New York-based company plans to put a 90,000-square-foot warehouse on the 1215 Hausman Road property, which was owned earlier by Lee Butz. There is a barn on the property that will be razed to clear the way for construction and a parking lot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WFMZ-TV Online
A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023
If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm
Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes; 2 local superintendents dispute report
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise taxes. He also said districts have sought waivers from limits on tax increases as a regular budget tactic. The Bethlehem Area School District was one of 12 districts...
The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses
Two Bucks County malls have seen various changes to their business in the past few years. Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
WMDT.com
Delaware Bill would refund rent payments to tenants if landlords don’t make mandated repairs in 90 day window
DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware House seeks to give tenants a way to hold landlords accountable when repairs that threaten the safety of tenants are neglected. Under House Bill 37, tenants who report their landlords on safety violations or failure to adhere to housing standards could make rent payments to Delaware Courts rather than directly to the landlord.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Pennsylvania Plastics Plant to Double in Size to Make Parts for Amtrak Cars
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global plastics giant plans to more...
1 killed in Pa. Turnpike ramp crash: reports
A person was killed in a deadly crash on the Parkway East near an on-ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Thursday morning, according to reports. State police said the crash occurred a little after 5:30 a.m. when a passenger van failed to maintain its lane and lost control, hitting a guide rail and going down an embankment, according to WPXI.
