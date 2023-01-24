Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Comments on Her WWE Firing, Needing to Watch Out for Herself
– The New York Post spoke to former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who discussed her release from WWE that took place last month. Rose spoke at length about her release from the company and being caught off guard by her title loss. Below are some highlights:
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Segment For WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt has been one of the mainstays of Friday Night Smackdown ever since he came back last year at Extreme Rules. The company clearly thinks highly of him now, especially after what transpired on RAW last night. In fact, a very interesting name produced Wyatt’s segment on the show.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
PWMania
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
tjrwrestling.net
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Was Scrapped At WWE Raw 30
Raw’s 30th anniversary show was meant to see Becky Lynch take on Bayley and now the real reason that the match was scrapped has been revealed. The issues between Bayley and Becky Lynch have escalated in recent weeks with Lynch finally challenging her fellow Four Horsewoman to a steel cage match on the 30th anniversary of Raw.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
PWMania
Mick Foley Addresses Rumors That He Has Heat With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley addressed his absence from Raw is XXX in the most recent “Foley Is Pod” podcast. Foley previously stated on Facebook that he did not want to appear on the show because he had been on the road for a month and wanted to spend time with his family.
411mania.com
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Honored by Brain Injury Alliance, Athena Brawls With Yuka Sakazaki Adam Cole Speed Runs Super Mario Bros.
– The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona recently named AEW star Bryan Danielson as the Courageous Athlete Honoree at the 2023 Brainiac Bash. The Brain Injury Alliance also released the following video in conjunction with Danielson being named the honoree:. – Athena and Yuka Sakazaki got into a brawl during...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats
On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Hulk Hogan Tweets a Plea For Toilet Paper
Hulk Hogan was out of toilet paper on Wednesday, and he sent a plea to all of Twitter to help him. The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account today to send what appear to be inadvertent tweets, writing:. “Help”. “I ran out of toiler paper brother,help!!!!!!!!”. Hogan...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
