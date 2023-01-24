Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials said power for some members will not be restored until Thursday, Jan. 26. Crews have to completely rebuild some power lines in the Ragley area due to extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm, officials said. Power is expected to be restored...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
KPLC TV
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish has been reopened after a fatal multi-vehicle wreck. The crash happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 4 p.m. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the wreck involved three vehicles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) identified their...
KPLC TV
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening. As a result of the power outages the following schools are closed today:. LaGrange High School. Johnson Bayou High School. Additionally, the following schools will...
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
Clean-up begins day after Church Point tornado damage
Church Point, La. (KLFY) — A Church point family is in recovery mode after the powerful winds of Tuesday night. Miles Carriere is a homeowner who said things were going good when suddenly everything just turned white. “We were about a half mile down the road, and it was just raining really good, not too […]
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KPLC TV
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
KPLC TV
I-10E reopens at Ryan St. following vehicle accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound has reopened at the Ryan St. exit following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
KPLC TV
Vinton residents picking up after Tuesday’s storms
Share your storm damage photos HERE. Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Like many others who fell victim to Monday’s storm, one Vinton family is still in shock at the sight of their destroyed home. A line of storms rolled through Tuesday evening, spawning high winds throughout Southwest Louisiana and possible...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
kadn.com
Do you know your cities water grade? Louisiana Department Of Health released Act 98 Water Grade Rule
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
KPLC TV
Ragley residents grateful to survive devastating storm
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Advance warning saves most people in hurricanes, but in storms such as Tuesdays, there’s often short notice of weather severe enough to destroy homes. Some people in the Ragley area lost their homes. Yet, the people inside survived. To lose ones home in a...
KPLC TV
Ragley residents pick up the pieces after possible tornado, one injury confirmed
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are reporting damage across SWLA following yesterday’s severe weather, including a possible tornado that touched down in the Ragley area. In the nearby Reeves area, a photo of a home that had been destroyed could be seen. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed that there was one injury that they’d been made aware of during the storm. That injury was an elderly man who received moderate injuries to his head and torso while he was home during the storm. He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Abbeville woman dies in Lafayette crash
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
KLFY.com
All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
