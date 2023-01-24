ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AxleAddict

Tow Truck Running Late So Cop Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

By Jarret Hendrickson
AxleAddict
AxleAddict
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyehR_0kPo24ia00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Waiting for road side assistance is not most people's idea of a good time, and you often have to spend a long time waiting for it. If you're lucky, all your car needs is a jump and there's another motorist nearby who can assist you.

But what if your car needs to be towed? It can take a while for a tow truck to get to you. Which is not great considering how dangerous waiting on the side of a busy road can be, especially if you've been in an accident and can't drive your car fully onto the shoulder. Luckily for one motorist, whose car needed to be moved out of the road after an accident, a very strong cop had a solution.

TikTok user @ballin_law's video shows the feat here...

@ballin_law

This is a pretty wild video of an LEO in another country clearing the roadway a bit differently 💪 #police #thinblueline #copslivesmatter #copsofinstagram #policeofficer

♬ original sound - Ballin Law

Well we were certainly impressed! (Have you ever seen your tax dollars put to better, or more impressive, use?) Here's what the internet had to say.

TikTok user @Mickey was impressed, commenting, "Dispatch cancel the tow truck. I am a tow truck." With TikTok user @BourgeoisBrandon joking, "Good thing he brought his truck lifting towel that day." (Yeah, who knows if he could've lifted that car without it?)

While TikTok user @Realsteelbullyz1 had a funny take, remarking, "When your shift ends in 10 minutes and the boss says leave when the roads are clear." And TikTok user @fazefear writing, "My man hasn't skipped a leg day in his life." With TikTok user @Eugene also commenting on the officer's leg strength when they exclaimed, "Who hurt him that bad he has the strength to do that?"

Well what do you think? Are you impressed with the Officer's human tow truck abilities?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 6

crazy mate
2d ago

Had a bro in the 80's that could lift the front of VW BEETLE, clear a foot off the ground, he was 5'2", but his legs were HUGE.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
Tracey Folly

Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
WIBC.com

16-Year-Old Loses his life after mistaking car as his own at Castleton Mall

Guy talks about the tragic shooting at Castleton Mall, where according to reports a 16-year-old lost his life when he mistook another person’s car as his own. Guy talks about the use of lethal force in cases like this one, and whether or not the shooter will be charged in the death of this young man. Guy talks about the question one must ask themselves any time they are found in a situation where they may use lethal force.
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
msn.com

Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour

Slide 1 of 4: It's an expensive time to buy a car, thanks to inflation and high interest rates. Insider previously spoke with three people who have explored car-free lifestyles. They shared their stories, as well as the advice they have for others looking to ditch their vehicles. As the New Year approaches, many Americans are taking stock of their finances. Some looking to save money and reduce their environmental footprints may decide to join those embracing car-free — or "car-lite" — lifestyles. While some people have ditched cars for environmental reasons, a myriad of other factors have motivated them as well, including time wasted in traffic, safety concerns, and perhaps most notably, high car expenses. In 2018, 51% of Millennials felt owning a car was not "worth the investment," according to an Arity survey, and that was before the surge in car prices during the pandemic. Even as gas prices have fallen, and supply chain improvements have led some car prices to ease in recent months, rising interest rates have continued to make purchasing a car as expensive as ever. In October, the estimated typical monthly car payment for new vehicle purchases rose to a record-high $748 per month, per Cox Automotive. The average monthly used car payment, meanwhile, saw a year-over-year increase from $472 to $525 during the third quarter of this year, according to Experian. Insider previously spoke with three people who have explored car-free lives over the past year. They shared what motivated them to get started, what they've found the most challenging about this lifestyle, and the advice they have for others considering following in their footsteps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AxleAddict

AxleAddict

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
80
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Learn all about the breaking news and stories in the world of automobiles. Life comes at you fast!

 https://axleaddict.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy