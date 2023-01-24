ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'Secret' Sleeping Area at Denver International Airport Is a Game-Changer for Layovers

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEkfT_0kPo1zXb00

Overnight layovers and last-minute cancellations can you leave you stranded at the airport with no great options for you to rest your head. Leaving the airport for a hotel means shuffling back through security the next day, and airport hotels can ring you up a pretty penny for just a few hours of sleep.

But miraculously, Denver International Airport has an area where overnight travelers can comfortably catch a few winks for free! TikTok user @bella_dax spills the beans on this "secret" area.

This is an absolute game-changer for overnight layovers. No need to choose between shelling out for an overpriced airport hotel or camping on the carpet- this area in Denver Airport provides travelers with a spot nestled away from the hustle and bustle, with couches and recliners that weary travelers can stretch out on! It's nothing fancy, but it's perfect when you just want a quiet spot where you can safely catch a quick nap without paying for the privilege. Every airport ought to have something like this.

Naturally, though, people reacted as they always do when someone dares to share a "secret"- they got upset. "No don’t tell people! I always feel like this is my little secret because it’s always empty when I go up there," @travelingjake23 begged. "WHY WOULD YOU TELL PEOPLE THE SECRET," yelled @motown.beat.

We can respect the impulse to want to keep this info under wraps, but for our part, we're glad Bella shared this info. This could really be a big help for stressed-out travelers who need nothing more than a quiet break. "I'm glad this is being shared, we all deserve a safe decent place to rest while traveling," said @practicalmaggie appreciatively. "This would have come in handy when I was stuck there the night before Christmas Eve," lamented @katiebugg18.

The next time you've got a long layover in Denver and you're desperate for some shut-eye, take a walk over to Concourse A and look between gates 39 & 40. Resting on a comfy lounge chair, perhaps you'll finally catch the nap you so desperately need.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN Western Colorado

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

2 people killed in east Denver crash

2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. Bitter cold arrives in Denver with wind chill advisories in effect until Monday morning. Meteorologist Carly Cassady explains. Frigid temperatures...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location

A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Get ready for the 5-day freeze

Freezing temperatures are moving in for the next several days for Denver's weather, with snow and subzero cold ahead. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Freezing temperatures are moving in for the next several days for Denver's weather, with snow and subzero cold ahead. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Tips you can follow...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70...
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Outlets at Castle Rock | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Located south of Denver, about 30 minutes from downtown, the Outlets at Castle Rock is another option if you're looking to shop for heavily discounted clothing and accessories. You will find dozens of international clothing stores such as Levi's, Banana Republic, 7 For All Mankind and the sports brands Adidas,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight canceled

It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the health care industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything...
LITTLETON, CO
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
922
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy